Yorkshire has been on Conde Nast’s radar for a while as it won a place in its Best Places to Go in 2024 last year due to its chefs and the delicious food.

Experts at Conde Nast Traveller have discovered that the culinary standards have vastly improved since their last evaluation when it comes to hotels.

With an infusion of modern-luxury style hotels with experience-led, sustainable dining experiences, there are more reasons to travel to the region. Below is a list of Conde Nast’s best stays in Yorkshire with not just hotels but retreats, pubs and restaurants with rooms.

Chef Joshua Overington has become the newest Yorkshire michelin starred chef at Myse restaurant. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Best hotels in Yorkshire according to travel experts at Conde Nast Traveller

1 - Grantley Hall, Ripon

Conde Nast review says: “For a fairytale affair, book Grantley Hall - Cinderella will go to the ball. A stay at this beautiful hotel and estate is a once-in-a-lifetime treat.

“What are the magic ingredients though? Firstly, start with a chauffeur-driven arrival to the lush, sweeping grounds and grand hall. Then, add a fabulous lunch at old-school Fletchers — go for the roasted king scallops and the Himalayan salt-aged beef fillet.

GuestHouse No.1 York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“Afterwards, it’s time to spa. Go for a dip, or sauna, or just gaze at the glass-like pool. The citrus facial is a must-try, inducing bright, glowy skin, and the tangerine-infused facial mist is summer.

“Finally, round off the day by dining in Shaun Rankin’s Michelin restaurant – opt for the exceptional 10-course tasting menu, Taste of Home, with the wine pairing. Centred around the region’s abundant larder, each artfully crafted course served by whip-smart professionals (standouts include the aged beef, turbot and caviar, and Yorkshire Rhubarb cream slice) just gets better and better: it’s an experience that lives on, well after the meal.”

Address: Grantley Hall, Ripon, HG4 3ET.

Price: From £575 per night with bed and breakfast for two; Shaun Rankin Taste of Home menu £160 per person.

Restaurant 88 at Grantley Hall. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

2 - Middleton Lodge, Richmond

Conde Nast review says: “A recent Michelin winner for its outstanding tasting menu at restaurant Forge, Middleton Lodge is a gorgeous country pile and a handsome health retreat near Richmond – it's worth a spa day in its own right, never mind a sleepover.

“The estate has been beautifully designed by creative director Rebecca Tappin – who has thought of everything when it comes to creating a perfect pampering stay in the countryside.

“It really couldn’t be more perfect: so-cosy cottages blanketed in wisteria with queen-size beds and all the home comforts, a world-class spa, theatrical tasting menu experiences at Forge and hearty, casual eats at The Coach House.

“The ritzy outdoor pool area and health suite at Forest Spa is a newer, bonus attraction — book well ahead.

“There’s a menu of bespoke treatments to choose from, set among the lofty forest trees, to the soundtrack of nature. Go for a weekend, as it’s a destination in itself, and ditch the devices – you won’t want to return to your tech anytime soon on this blissful escape.”

Address: Middleton Lodge, Kneeton Lane, Middleton Tyas, Richmond, DL10 6NJ.

Price: From £200 per night for two including breakfast.

3 - No.1, York

Conde Nast review says: “There are some gorgeous York hotels, but, until No.1, there wasn’t a Georgian luxury stay that got all the fundamentals right.

“It feels more like a residence than a hotel, and the little wonder-filled touches throughout the hotel add a cheeky twist. There’s a sweeping, statement staircase on entrance and saffron-hued Marmalade Lounge to take afternoon tea or imbibe in, while restaurant Pearly Cow serves up a delicious Sunday roast with friendly banter.

“Just like all the best hotels, there needs to be high-grade snacks. Visit the pantry on the landing – it’s restocked with jellies, crisps, chocolates, and ice creams – it proved popular with kids (and adults).

“Grown-ups will swoon over the lavender-scented basement spa, pretty four-posters and breakfast in bed – not to mention the retro Crosley record players and impressive vinyl selection. Go without kids, grab a martini in Marmalade and tune out to The White Album.”

Address: No.1 York, 1 Clifton, York, YO30 6AA.

Price: From £200 per night with bed and breakfast for two.

4 - The Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton

Conde Nast review says: “A trip to The Alice, a practically perfect country pub with rooms, never disappoints. The idyllic, chocolate-box village of Nun Monkton itself will have you checking Rightmove. It’s not easy to blend high-style and fantastic food so effortlessly into a pub stay – but The Alice has nailed it.

“The petite pub is a place you’d happily hunker down in and nurse a pint over a good book. The room to book is – ahem, The Alice – the pub was named after the famous racehorse. It’s a pampering country bolthole, think sultry low beams, warm cream-hued, cosy linens and blankets, and deep, standalone tubs with all the lotions and potions by Bramley.

“As for the food, try the Portuguese prawns swimming in garlic-chilli balm; the pan-fried cod is supremely succulent and flaky – leave room for a sharing cheeseboard with plenty of British blues.

“Sunday roast is served in the main dining room: don’t miss the roast beef. After breakfast, journey to nearby Beningbrough Hall for a peek inside the grand house, or the rooms have guides to lesser-known walking trails – a nice touch.”

Address: The Alice Hawthorn, The Green, Nun Monkton, York, YO26 8EW.

Price: From £225 per night with bed and breakfast for two.

5 - The Black Swan, Oldstead

Conde Nast review says: “The Black Swan is a Yorkshire icon: a well-established, coveted restaurant with a Michelin star and a green star helmed by head chef Callum Leslie – booking well ahead is essential – the famed lunch or evening tasting menu can be booked with an overnight stay.

“The focus on sustainability at BS is impressive: Dexter beef is reared at the Banks’ farm, vegetables and fruits are grown in the kitchen garden, and foraged ingredients are used consistently – also in cocktails and other tipples.

“A sample menu can feature smoked eel, turbot with razor clams, and the Swan’s own Berkshire pigs – pork belly and black apple. Epoch is the recently launched private seasonal dining space available for a lucky five to eight guests.

“Afterwards, just slope off to your peaceful room; there are nine luxurious rooms named after dales and woodlands around the hamlet. Book the two-night stay for The Abbey and Black Swan and experience both restaurants for a special occasion.”

Address: The Black Swan at Oldstead, Oldstead, York, YO61 4BL.

Price: From £600 per night for a room, dinner and breakfast.

6 - The Talbot, Malton

Conde Nast review says: “The Talbot, a 17th-century coaching inn in the market town of Malton – is ripe for a culinary-focused weekend break in the ‘food capital of Yorkshire’.

“Everything about the warm inn is welcoming; once inside, there are blonde-wood tables, inky-blue walls, orange-bright seating, crackling fires and an ample crowd of regulars in attendance – it’s also one of the best hotels in Yorkshire for dog-friendly visits.

“Go for a deluxe double room with a super king-size bed decked in red pinstripes. When dinner time comes, Talbot’s epic menu of classic pub fare is spot on, formidable fish and chips, homemade pies and burgers – as is the Sunday roast – don’t skip the sticky toffee pudding. They also have a decent children’s menu if you’re bringing little people.”

Address: The Talbot, Yorkersgate, Malton, YO17 7AJ.

Price: from £155 for two-room only.

7 - The Abbey Inn, Byland

Conde Nast review says: “Tommy Banks’ latest pub with rooms – a stylishly converted former Monk’s farmhouse – has gained many excellent reviews, far and wide. Perhaps it’s the winning blend of delicious, sustainably-focused dishes (care of new head chef Alice Power) served at the pub’s chic-country tables and its cosy-cool bedrooms overlooking the idyllic surrounding countryside?

“There is a lovely trio of cosily-crafted bedrooms with all the luxuries and spoilings for a night away with your beau. Then there’s the location directly across the road from the luminous arches of Byland Abbey, enveloped by the refreshing greens of farm and forest.

“Go for the epic Sunday lunches: try the rolled pork belly or roast leg of lamb and one of the signature sundaes – hint, the spiced pear, ginger parkin and calvados butterscotch sundae is memorable.

“Hike it off, high up, at Kilburn White Horse – with inspired patchwork views of the countryside landscape. When it’s time to get some sleep, a quiet night’s slumber at The Abbey is just the tonic.”

Address: The Abbey Inn, Byland, York, YO61 4BD.

Price: From £375 per night, including a £100 dinner allowance and breakfast.

8 - Myse, Hovingham

Conde Nast review says: “Finding Mýse, a new Michelin-star restaurant with rooms in Hovingham – a tiny village on the way to Helmsley – is a bit of a surprise at first. Hovingham is more a place you might pause after a country walk, being close to Castle Howard, so it’s fitting that the restaurant's characterful, honey-stone building was once the local pub.

“Mýse was awarded its Michelin star after being open for just seven months – and it’s not hard to see why. Joshua and Victoria run a tight ship as a chef and sommelier couple and their deep knowledge shows: what is truly evident is their passion for what they do.

“The 15-course lunch or supper tasting menu is a culinary extravaganza and pays homage to Yorkshire’s finest produce, it features braised ox cheek in Yorkshire pudding batter, roasted Thirkleby duck, and broad bean porridge. The beautifully caramelised medlar cake with malted ice cream is a dreamy ending.

“Another wonderful thing is that service is perfectly timed and two hours is enough to experience lunch at a steady pace. So much consideration has been put into every fine detail here: there’s an impressive non-alcoholic wine pairing too (try the rose wine), and the restaurant logo shows the village tree in all four seasons – a nod to the food ethos here.

“There are three luxurious rooms with calming natural colour palettes, locally sourced antiques, so-snug features, and extra special touches such as personalised Yorkshire parkin welcome gifts – rush to book them – there will be a further three rooms to book from summer this year.”

Address: Mýse, Main Street, Hovingham, York, YO62 4LF.