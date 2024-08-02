A man with incurable cancer had his “dying wish” come true thanks to a Yorkshire hospice.

Bob and Liz Holling from Keighley, West Yorkshire said ‘I do’ at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope after staff pulled out all the stops to make the groom’s wish a reality.

Bob, 72, and Liz, 63, had been due to get married on Saturday August 3, but after Bob’s health declined quickly, the Sue Ryder team had to organise a wedding with just a few hours’ notice.

Bob and Liz met years ago when Liz used to cut Bob’s hair. The pair hit it off, and since then Liz and Bob have been inseparable.

Bob and Liz Holling

Liz said: “Bob has cancer and recently it has rapidly progressed, and he was admitted into Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice on Tuesday July 30.

“We were meant to be getting married on Saturday, but it has become quite clear that he wouldn’t be well enough by then.

“The team here is just incredible, they take every little detail out of your hands, we both feel so much more rested now that he is here. I’ve been his carer for so long, so to be able to be just his partner - and now his wife - is amazing.”

Liz added: “Everyone has been so kind, it’s been so moving everything the team at Sue Ryder has done, you can tell they do it from the goodness of their hearts.

Bob Holling had his last wish granted

“The wedding was such a fantastic day; it was out of this world. They sorted the food, the cake, and it was all last minute.What a fantastic place with beautiful people, every last detail here is thought of no matter how big or small.

“I am so grateful to Sue Ryder for being able to grant Bob’s final wish.”

Sarah Bottomley, Service Director at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, said that whatever someone’s last wish is, they will do what they can to make it happen and for Bob and Sue it was about creating as perfect a wedding as possible given the circumstances.

Sarah said: “Everyone came together to make this happen. A request was put to the archbishop to grant a special licence, we arranged for Bob to move to another room with more space so the couple could invite 25 guests.

“Our catering team made a cake at short notice, and the ward clerk even sorted decorations for the room.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone - our healthcare staff, wellbeing team, admin staff, catering team, housekeeping team and hospice management. And thank you to Yorkshire Ambulance Service for coming and assisting with moving Bob into the new room.

“The reason Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice is an amazing place to work is because nothing is too much for anyone. We did everything we could do to make Bob and Liz’s wedding a special day and we want to wish them a huge congratulations.”