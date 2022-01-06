With subzero temperatures predicted for Yorkshire overnight, January is expected to be a much colder month than December 2021.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across parts of Yorkshire between 10am on Thursday, January 6, to 6pm Friday, January 7.
Here is the hour by hour forecast for South Yorkshire (Sheffield) and West Yorkshire (Bradford) on Thursday, January 6.
Weather forecast for South Yorkshire (Sheffield)
1000 - 1100
Less than five per cent chance of rain.
0C temperature.
19mph gust of wind.
1100 - 1200
There’s a 50 per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
23mph wind.
1200 - 1300
There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
24mph wind.
1300 - 1400
There will be 80 per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
31mph wind.
1400 - 1500
Roughly 95 per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
30mph wind.
1500 - 1600
There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
32mph wind.
1600 - 1700
There will be 60 per cent chance of rain.
3C temperature.
31mph wind.
1700 - 1800
There will be 80 per cent chance of rain.
4C temperature.
32mph wind.
1800 - 1900
There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.
5C temperature.
28mph wind.
1900 - 2000
There will be 30 per cent chance of rain.
5C temperature.
28mph wind.
2000 - 2100
There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.
5C temperature.
28mph wind.
2100 - 2200
There will be less than five per cent chance of rain.
5C temperature.
27mph wind.
2200 - 2300
There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.
4C temperature.
27mph wind.
2300 - 0000
There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.
4C temperature.
27mph wind.
Weather forecast for West Yorkshire (Bradford)
1000 - 1100
There will be less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
17mph wind.
1100 - 1200
There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
24mph wind.
1200 - 1300
There will be 70 per cent chance of rain.
3C temperature.
31mph wind.
1300 - 1400
There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
30mph wind.
1400 - 1500
Roughly around 95 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
33mph wind.
1500 - 1600
There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.
3C temperature.
36mph wind.
1600 - 1700
There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.
4C temperature.
36mph wind.
1700 - 1800
There will be 50 per cent chance of rain.
4C temperature.
32mph wind.
1800 - 1900
There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.
5C temperature.
30mph wind.
1900- 2000
There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.
5C temperature.
29mph wind.
2000 - 2100
There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.
5C temperature.
29mph wind.
2100 - 2200
There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.
4C temperature.
28mph wind.
2200 - 2300
There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.
4C temperature.
28mph wind.
2300 - 0000
There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.
3C temperature.
28mph wind.