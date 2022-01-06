With subzero temperatures predicted for Yorkshire overnight, January is expected to be a much colder month than December 2021.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across parts of Yorkshire between 10am on Thursday, January 6, to 6pm Friday, January 7.

Here is the hour by hour forecast for South Yorkshire (Sheffield) and West Yorkshire (Bradford) on Thursday, January 6.

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow has been issued for parts of Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

Weather forecast for South Yorkshire (Sheffield)

1000 - 1100

Less than five per cent chance of rain.

0C temperature.

19mph gust of wind.

1100 - 1200

There’s a 50 per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

23mph wind.

1200 - 1300

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

24mph wind.

1300 - 1400

There will be 80 per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

31mph wind.

1400 - 1500

Roughly 95 per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

30mph wind.

1500 - 1600

There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

32mph wind.

1600 - 1700

There will be 60 per cent chance of rain.

3C temperature.

31mph wind.

1700 - 1800

There will be 80 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

32mph wind.

1800 - 1900

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

28mph wind.

1900 - 2000

There will be 30 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

28mph wind.

2000 - 2100

There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

28mph wind.

2100 - 2200

There will be less than five per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

27mph wind.

2200 - 2300

There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

27mph wind.

2300 - 0000

There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

27mph wind.

Weather forecast for West Yorkshire (Bradford)

1000 - 1100

There will be less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

17mph wind.

1100 - 1200

There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

24mph wind.

1200 - 1300

There will be 70 per cent chance of rain.

3C temperature.

31mph wind.

1300 - 1400

There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

30mph wind.

1400 - 1500

Roughly around 95 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

33mph wind.

1500 - 1600

There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.

3C temperature.

36mph wind.

1600 - 1700

There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

36mph wind.

1700 - 1800

There will be 50 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

32mph wind.

1800 - 1900

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

30mph wind.

1900- 2000

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

29mph wind.

2000 - 2100

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

29mph wind.

2100 - 2200

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

28mph wind.

2200 - 2300

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

28mph wind.

2300 - 0000

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

3C temperature.