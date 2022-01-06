Yorkshire snow: Hourly forecast as yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice yellow weather warning for cities in West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire today (January 6) - here is an hour by hour weather preview.

By Liana Jacob
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:00 am
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:00 am

With subzero temperatures predicted for Yorkshire overnight, January is expected to be a much colder month than December 2021.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across parts of Yorkshire between 10am on Thursday, January 6, to 6pm Friday, January 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Here is the hour by hour forecast for South Yorkshire (Sheffield) and West Yorkshire (Bradford) on Thursday, January 6.

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow has been issued for parts of Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

Weather forecast for South Yorkshire (Sheffield)

1000 - 1100

Less than five per cent chance of rain.

0C temperature.

19mph gust of wind.

1100 - 1200

There’s a 50 per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

23mph wind.

1200 - 1300

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

24mph wind.

1300 - 1400

There will be 80 per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

31mph wind.

1400 - 1500

Roughly 95 per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

30mph wind.

1500 - 1600

There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

32mph wind.

1600 - 1700

There will be 60 per cent chance of rain.

3C temperature.

31mph wind.

1700 - 1800

There will be 80 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

32mph wind.

1800 - 1900

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

28mph wind.

1900 - 2000

There will be 30 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

28mph wind.

2000 - 2100

There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

28mph wind.

2100 - 2200

There will be less than five per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

27mph wind.

2200 - 2300

There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

27mph wind.

2300 - 0000

There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

27mph wind.

Weather forecast for West Yorkshire (Bradford)

1000 - 1100

There will be less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

17mph wind.

1100 - 1200

There will be 10 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

24mph wind.

1200 - 1300

There will be 70 per cent chance of rain.

3C temperature.

31mph wind.

1300 - 1400

There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

30mph wind.

1400 - 1500

Roughly around 95 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

33mph wind.

1500 - 1600

There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.

3C temperature.

36mph wind.

1600 - 1700

There will be 90 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

36mph wind.

1700 - 1800

There will be 50 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

32mph wind.

1800 - 1900

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

30mph wind.

1900- 2000

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

29mph wind.

2000 - 2100

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

5C temperature.

29mph wind.

2100 - 2200

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

28mph wind.

2200 - 2300

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

4C temperature.

28mph wind.

2300 - 0000

There will be 40 per cent chance of rain.

3C temperature.

28mph wind.

South YorkshireYorkshireWest YorkshireWeather forecastMet Office