Yorkshire supermarket opening times for Easter 2024: What are the opening hours for Tesco, Asda, ALDI, Morrisons, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose for Monday bank holiday?
Around this time of year, families will be getting ready to celebrate Easter together and part of this will be preparing their meals.
Opening times for supermarkets differ during the Easter weekend.
To make it convenient for shoppers, we have listed various supermarkets below with their opening hours.
Yorkshire supermarkets opening times for Easter 2024
Sainsbury's
Address: Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG2 8QZ.
Opening times:
Saturday (March 30): 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed
Easter Monday (April 1): 8am to 8pm
Tesco Superstore
Address: 361 Roundhay Road, Leeds, LS8 4BU.
Opening times:
Saturday (March 30): 6am to 11.59pm
Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed
Easter Monday (April 1): 8am to 6pm
Asda Superstore
Address: Jockey Lane - Monks Cross, York, YO32 9LF.
Opening times:
Saturday (March 30): 6am to 10pm
Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed
Easter Monday (April 1): 6am to 10pm
Waitrose
Address: 1-3 Eccleshall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HY.
Opening times:
Saturday (March 30): 8am to 9pm
Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed
Easter Monday (April 1): 9am to 6pm
Tesco Express
Address: 36 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0EN.
Opening times:
Saturday (March 30): 7am to 11pm
Easter Sunday (March 31): 7am to 11pm
Easter Monday (April 1): 7am to 11pm
Morrisons
Address: Victoria Shopping Centre, Young Street, Bradford, BD8 9BN.
Opening times:
Saturday (March 30): 7am to 11pm
Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed
Easter Monday (April 1): 7am to 8pm
ALDI
Address: Topcliffe Road, Thirsk, YO7 3HF.
Opening times:
Saturday (March 30): 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed
Easter Monday (April 1): 8am to 8pm
Lidl
Address: Altofts Road, Normanton, WF6 2AY.
Opening times:
Saturday (March 30): 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed
Easter Monday (April 1): 8am to 8pm
