Yorkshire supermarket opening times for Easter 2024: What are the opening hours for Tesco, Asda, ALDI, Morrisons, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose for Monday bank holiday?

These are the opening times for supermarkets in Yorkshire over Easter weekend including bank holiday Monday.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 30th Mar 2024, 15:57 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 11:36 BST

Around this time of year, families will be getting ready to celebrate Easter together and part of this will be preparing their meals.

Opening times for supermarkets differ during the Easter weekend.

To make it convenient for shoppers, we have listed various supermarkets below with their opening hours.

Logos of supermarket chains Asda and Sainsbury's. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)Logos of supermarket chains Asda and Sainsbury's. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)
Logos of supermarket chains Asda and Sainsbury's. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

Yorkshire supermarkets opening times for Easter 2024

Sainsbury's

Address: Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG2 8QZ.

Opening times:

Saturday (March 30): 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed

Easter Monday (April 1): 8am to 8pm

Tesco Superstore

Address: 361 Roundhay Road, Leeds, LS8 4BU.

Opening times:

Saturday (March 30): 6am to 11.59pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed

Easter Monday (April 1): 8am to 6pm

Asda Superstore

Address: Jockey Lane - Monks Cross, York, YO32 9LF.

Opening times:

Saturday (March 30): 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed

Easter Monday (April 1): 6am to 10pm

Waitrose

Address: 1-3 Eccleshall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HY.

Opening times:

Saturday (March 30): 8am to 9pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed

Easter Monday (April 1): 9am to 6pm

Tesco Express

Address: 36 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0EN.

Opening times:

Saturday (March 30): 7am to 11pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): 7am to 11pm

Easter Monday (April 1): 7am to 11pm

Morrisons

Address: Victoria Shopping Centre, Young Street, Bradford, BD8 9BN.

Opening times:

Saturday (March 30): 7am to 11pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed

Easter Monday (April 1): 7am to 8pm

ALDI

Address: Topcliffe Road, Thirsk, YO7 3HF.

Opening times:

Saturday (March 30): 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed

Easter Monday (April 1): 8am to 8pm

Lidl

Address: Altofts Road, Normanton, WF6 2AY.

Opening times:

Saturday (March 30): 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday (March 31): Closed

Easter Monday (April 1): 8am to 8pm

