The wildlife conservation centre located near Doncaster rescued lioness Julie from Romania in 2010.

Sadly, Julie died on February 1, 2024, due to a progressive age-related illness.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Wildlife Park said: “We would like you to join us in celebrating the life of Julie who was peacefully put to sleep surrounded by her animal rangers this morning.

“Julie has recently been contending with progressive age-related illnesses and after careful consideration, the team made the difficult decision to put Julie to sleep.

“Julie was a much loved individual and will be missed by all of us at YWP.

“We welcome you to share your fond memories of Julie, who was one of our original Lions rescued from Romania back in 2010.”

Many locals and visitors took to social media to share their memories of Julie.

“So sad, I really enjoyed feeding Julie on my Lion Experience. It was one of the best days of my life. Thank you Julie.” - Kirstie Alexandra Croft

“We met Julia in the summer and gave her treats. She was very gentle. RIP Julia.” - Richard Kemp Hornsey

“She had the best life at YWP - the boys were amused when they found out she had the same name as their grandma Julie Rooker.” - Katie Rooker

“So sorry to hear this. Its a great loss to her rangers and the park. Its good to know that her later years were spent in such a wonderful and caring place as the park. You gave the rescued lions a happy place to live. Love to you all.” - Nicola Williams

“That is so sad to read, but what a life she's had since the pride came to YWP. We were there on opening week, after Julie and mates arrived at the park. Rangers are doing an amazing job.” - “Laurent Berges

“Never an easy decision but thank you for taking such good care of her and for giving her a wonderful space to spend her golden years.” - Marg Elliott

“So sorry for your loss. Julie had a wonderful life at YWP and was cared for beautifully by all her rangers. We loved watching her especially when she was sunning herself in the summer. RIP Julie.” - Marie Parsisson

“She will be missed. Saying goodbye is never easy. She's had the most cared for and beautiful life since you rescued her (and the rest of the pride) without the rescue, who knows what horrors she would have had to deal with. The rescue also gave thousands of people the ability to learn about her story and experience the beauty that is out there on our planet, thank you for all the animals you look after, especially those you rescue who, though not living their natural lives, can live peaceful safe lives, which as we are keeping animals in captivity then we should ensure they get it.” - Helen Fox

“Rip sweet girl. You had a far better life than where you came from. You got to see love from the caring keepers of Yorkshire Wildlife. Will miss seeing your face when I visit. Hope your family was there to greet you as you went over the rainbow bridge.” - Laura Elizabeth

“I saw her on Tuesday, looking relaxed.” - Anne Gosney