York and North Yorkshire is bidding to become one of the UK’s five AI growth zones, which would allow companies to receive rapid planning approval and preferential energy access.

Mayor David Skaith believes that the potential for a data centre to be built at the Drax power station, near Selby, alongside world-leading institutions, like the University of York, puts the region at the forefront of cutting edge technologies.

Drax was originally a coal-fired power station, but now produces electricity, which is classed as renewable, by burning wooden biomass pellets.

It is currently the UK’s biggest single electricity provider, providing power to 5 per cent of households.

As the UK ramps up its wind and solar power capabilities into the 2030s, Drax will be used when the sun stops shining or the wind stops blowing.

This will leave two of its four generating units open, and the company believes it is perfectly suited to powering an AI data centre.

Drax Power Station near Selby, North Yorkshire.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post from the power station near Selby, Richard Gwilliam, Drax’s UK carbon capture director, said: “We have a unique opportunity here, with a large asset that will have excess capacity to fire power to the grid and to a data centre.

“You've got this really great industrial renaissance opportunity where you've got a large site that historically held coal that you can clear and put something in for a new generation, which would be a data center.”

If the bid is successful Drax has said it will create an AI and clean energy campus at the power station, alongside university and research and development development facilities.

Mr Skaith has estimated that the wider region could see growth of around £85bn, capturing around 15 per cent of the country’s AI economy by 2035.

“We’re sat here in the Vale of York,” Mr Gwilliam said, “it could be Silicon Vale in the long term as there’s real scope to grow.”

Richard Gwilliam is chair of the Humber Energy Board.

The plan would be to use the heat from the data centre to power vertical farming, and attempt to make the data centre carbon negative.

Glasshouses would be built just outside the data centre secure zone, using waste heat to grow fresh produce.

The excess water would then be returned to the data centre to cool it - reducing energy use and emissions.

Recent reports have suggested that Teesside could be named the UK’s main AI growth zone, however York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority (CA) said it is confident that no decision has been made yet.

It believes it has a stronger bid due to the potential to reuse the excess water and heat from the power station.

Mr Skaith said: “We’ve had great engagement with government. We know we’ve got a really credible, strong site here - we’ve got the power, we’ve got the capacity and we’ve got the expertise.

“We’ve had really strong engagement from the outset, I’ve been down to No10 on a couple of occasions as well to meet.”

The CA’s director of economy Andy Kerr added: “There’s definitely been that element of co-design with government, which they’ll only be doing with the places that are in the game and in the running.