There was the announcement of a national inquiry into grooming gangs, the winter fuel payment U-turn and then the humiliating welfare rebellion.

That’s not to mention the economy contracting and the drama about the Chancellor’s job.

However, I can tell you now that the policy Sir Keir and Ms Reeves are least likely to U-turn on is adding VAT to private school fees.

I watched Ms Reeves give a short speech at a small event at the Labour Party Conference in 2023, less than 12 months before the election.

The policy she chose to talk about, to get the Labour faithful pumped up and cheering, was that she was promising to reinstate VAT onto independent school fees.

If the Conservatives want to fight us on this, she said, “then bring it on”.

And in the almost two years since, her stance has not changed.

Listen to her speech at the Spending Review last month, this is a core part of her beliefs.

She said: “I joined the Labour party almost 30 years ago because I knew, growing up, that the Conservative party did not care much about schools like mine, or the kids I grew up with.

“I joined because I believed that every young person should have an equal chance to succeed, no matter where they come from or what their parents do.

“I believe that just as strongly today as I did then. That is why, at the Budget last autumn, I ended the tax loophole that exempted private schools from VAT and business rates.

“I put that money where it belongs: into helping the 93 per cent of children in our state schools.”

If you speak to anyone in Labour or the Treasury about this policy they are very confident about it.

They say it’s simple for voters to understand - the money goes from these private school fees directly into the state sector.

And the polling backs this up. More in Common found that if voters knew the money raised was going towards paying for more teachers, they backed in 57 per cent to 15 per cent.

Luke Tryl, More in Common’s UK director, does not think the Conservatives are going to pledge to remove it at the next election.

He said: “I just don’t think, absent major unforeseen consequences, the Tories go into the next election with removing VAT on private school fees as a headline pledge.

“Not just that it would be unpopular on its own terms, but because of what it would say about their priorities as they try and rebuild the big tent [of voters].”

You can certainly read into the fact that the Chancellor was very happy to write an op-ed for The Yorkshire Post defending the policy, while Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott turned down the request to be interviewed for this piece.