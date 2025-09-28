Analysis: Sir Keir Starmer needs to deliver for the North

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister arrives in Liverpool this weekend with the appearance of a captain desperately bailing water out of a sinking ship.

He’s lost his deputy Angela Rayner - his conduit with the unions and the North - to a tax row, and has had questions asked about his judgement over the delay in sacking US ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson over his emails to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Sir Keir heads to Liverpool with “King of the North” Andy Burnham snapping at his heels in a possible leadership challenge.

The Greater Manchester Mayor gave an entirely unhelpful interview to the New Statesman, on the eve of the Labour Party Conference, accusing No10 of creating a “climate of fear”.

The NS, seen as the Labour bible, is handed out to the thousands of attendees at the party conference, and so everywhere he looks on Merseyside Sir Keir will see Mr Burnham’s face staring back at him from the front cover.

The Prime Minister’s commitment to the North has not been helped by the fact his speech has been shorn of one of his big announcements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, during a meeting with English regional mayors. PIC: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

The long-trailed Northern Powerhouse Rail unveiling has been nixed because of, you guessed, no agreement over the line in the North West.

I don’t need to remind you that that is where Mr Burnham represents.

So Sir Keir needs to make a speech which shows his commitment to the North, but also deliver his vision for government and how he is going to change people’s lives for the better.

I’ve listened to a lot of speeches by the Prime Minister and they largely follow the same pattern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fairly powerful anecdote about his own experiences, followed by some wishy-washy epithets about renewal and values.

There is never a clear and concise vision of what he believes in.

Perhaps that is because he doesn’t have a core set of political values, like his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

The Prime Minister’s biographer, Tom Baldwin, told me that Sir Keir would get annoyed when people would ask him where he stands on the left to right political spectrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was useful for Sir Keir when he was coming to power as Labour leader, and even winning the general election, but now he is in No10 voters need to see a clarity of vision.

This is certainly something that Nigel Farage provides, and this is one of the reasons why Reform are leading the polls.

However, it has so far eluded the Prime Minister, and the loss of Ms Rayner in this regard was a huge blow.

He will likely get a message from the Labour membership in the form of the deputy leadership contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former commons leader Lucy Powell is currently the bookies’ favourite, with No10 choice Bridget Phillipson trailing in the polls.

Writing in The Yorkshire Post, Ms Powell talks about needing more clarity of vision from the Government.

“We are at our best when we are really clear about whose side we are on, and in whose interests we serve - when our values shine through,” she said.

“As a full-time Deputy Leader, I will be that much-needed bridge between the Labour movement and government - a bridge that will otherwise be missing.”