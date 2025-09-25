Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Post understands that the Prime Minister or the Chancellor was due to unveil plans at the Labour Party Conference next week.

However, those have been pushed back, with a reported lack of agreement around the route in the North West.

Sir Keir told ITV Calendar yesterday/today: “I'm absolutely committed to Northern Powerhouse Rail.

“That commitment remains. I want to get it right.

“We saw with HS2 what happens when a government doesn't take time to get it right.

“So this is about taking the time to get this right. It's not deviating from the commitment.”

The Prime Minister added: “We're consulting, as you would expect, with representatives in the region about that.”

The high-speed line, originally due to run between Liverpool and Hull via Leeds and Sheffield, was first touted by George Osborne.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses members of staff during a visit to Camira Manufacturing Facility in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, to highlight how the spring statement may improve the lives of people across the North of England. Picture date: Friday March 28, 2025. PA Photo.

Work had been due to start on the project between Liverpool and Manchester as part of HS2’s northern leg, however that was axed by Rishi Sunak.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed in the Spending Review at the start of June that Labour was committed to NPR, and it was widely expected that more detail would follow in the 10-Year Industrial Strategy that same month.

However, no announcement was made, with an understanding that full details would then be unveiled in Liverpool at the Labour Party Conference.

It is believed that there is up to £1.5bn in transport funding set aside in the Spending Review, which set out departmental budgets and major infrastructure projects for the next four years, and this could be used for scoping work on NPR.

The Government is expected to build a plan for NPR around the newly electrified Transpennine Route Upgrade from Manchester to York via Leeds - with additional work to connect stations on both sides of the Pennines.

This could include electrifying the Leeds to Sheffield line, as well as connecting Bradford with other parts of West Yorkshire.

Details are still being finalised for the work in the North West, it is understood.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said he was “frustrated at the pace of change”.

Oliver Coppard giving a speech following the decision to fund the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“Getting the train to Leeds, to Manchester or anywhere else besides is more painful than it needs to be and I want that to change, not just for me clearly but all of our communities,” he explained.

Mr Coppard revealed he had spoken to the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, this morning/yesterday morning for half and hour and said: “I’m sure she is personally committed to making sure South Yorkshire will get what we need.

“It’s not easy in terms of the fiscal environment, and this government is doing the right thing, in my opinion, in making sure they have dotted the Is and crossed the Ts.

“Not least because of the cynicism that has been attached to rail because of at least 14 years of failed promises.”

A Government source said ministers were “taking time to get this right” and determined to avoid repeating the previous Tory administration’s “failures over HS2”.

“The Government remains fully committed to NPR,” they said.

“We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past and not repeat the previous government’s failures over HS2 and the botched Network North plan.

“That’s why we’re taking our time to get this right. We will set out our plans in the coming weeks.”

Liberal Democrat transport spokesman Paul Kohler said: “Northern Powerhouse Rail is essential for improving transport across the North of England and unlocking growth – this setback delays the vital boost to northern communities that they have been promised.