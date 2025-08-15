Northern Powerhouse Rail 'is essential for unlocking growth', Lib Dems say

Northern Powerhouse Rail must be delivered, the Liberal Democrats have said, with the party calling it “essential for improving transport across the North and unlocking growth”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comments come ahead of an expected announced by Sir Keir Starmer around the party conference season, when he will unveil the Government’s plans for the long-awaited rail line.

NPR has been in the pipeline for around a decade, and has been seen by regional leaders and businesses as key to solving the North’s connectivity issues and driving growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was originally planned to connect Liverpool with Hull, via Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield, using part of the HS2 track. However, when the Northern leg was cancelled by Rishi Sunak it was pushed back.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves trailed the project in her Spending Review speech, and The Yorkshire Post recently reported that the planned announcement in June was delayed until conference season in September.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told this paper: “We’re working through some detail following the Spending Review allocations, but we know to get the country’s economy firing on all cylinders we need to support local economies in places like Manchester, Leeds and York and we will be saying more in due course.”

Now, The Guardian has reported that the Prime Minister is to unveil NPR to try and assuage anxious backbenchers across the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lib Dem transport spokesperson Paul Kohler said his party has “consistently called for the revival of Northern Powerhouse Rail - which is essential for improving transport across the North and unlocking growth”.

“We will carefully scrutinise this proposal and hold Labour's feet to the fire to try and ensure they deliver on their promises,” he continued.