Andrew Neil to front Channel 4 documentary on Boris Johnson's Partygate crisis

Mr Davis, the MP for Haltemprice and Howden, is among the interviewees who will appear in an hour-long programme called Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road?, which will air on Channel 4 next Sunday evening and is intended to give an inside account of the Prime Minister’s fight for political survival in the wake of Partygate.

With civil servant Sue Gray’s internal investigation into the issue expected to report its findings this week and widely viewed as pivotal to the PM’s future, Mr Johnson is now facing an additional crisis after his chief whip Mark Spencer was accused of telling Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani that she had lost her ministerial job because of her Muslim faith. Mr Spencer has strongly denied the claim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the others to feature in Mr Neil’s documentary will be Lord Frost, who resigned as Brexit minister in December over what he called concerns about the Government’s “current direction of travel”.

Andrew Neil is working on a new Channel 4 documentary about Boris Johnson's Partygate crisis.

Mr Neil, who previously worked with Mr Johnson on The Spectator magazine, said of his forthcoming programme: “It’s the biggest leadership in crisis in three decades and we have a ringside seat.”

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news, current affairs and specialist factual and sport, said: “With Boris Johnson’s future as UK Prime Minister seemingly hanging on a knife edge – who better to examine how we got here and what could happen next than Britain’s leading political journalist Andrew Neil?

“This timely film underlies the channel’s commitment to producing distinctive, thought-provoking and outstanding journalism.”

The Prime Minister has apologised over the so-called ‘Partygate’ saga but is accused of misleading Parliament on how much knew about events.