Workers at depots across the region walked out on Monday, June 6 and Unite the Union said they were protesting against the company’s “pitiful offer of a 4.1 per cent pay increase” during the cost of living crisis.

Arriva Yorkshire said it has already offered the vast majority of workers in Yorkshire a “generous” pay rise of between 7 per cent and 12.5 per cent, which would see most drivers earn over £13 an hour.

No end date for the strike has been set and union officials met with Arriva Yorkshire representatives today, but no agreement was reached.

Arriva Yorkshire bus workers have been on strike since Monday, June 6 as part of a row over pay

A Unite spokesman said: “This afternoon we held talks with Arriva Yorkshire, at their headquarters in Wakefield. Unfortunately, after four hours of discussion the talks have broken down with no deal.

“We are committed to coming back to the table – at some point – as soon as we can get diaries sorted out to confirm and continue negotiating, to try and bring this dispute to an end.”