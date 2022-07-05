Boris Johnson failed to remember he had been told about Chris Pincher allegations

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis responds to an urgent question in the House of Commons

Downing Street and a Minister both suggested this afternoon that Boris Johnson did not remember having been told about previous allegations relating to the Tamworth MP, who resigned as Deputy Chief Whip last week having been accused of groping.

Mr Johnson has been facing accusations of a cover up regarding his appointment of Mr Pincher, after Lord McDonald of Salford, the ex-permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, said the account given by Downing Street of how Mr Pincher came to be made deputy chief whip was “not true”.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis told MPs this afternoon that he understood Boris Johnson was “made aware” of an issue in late 2019 when a complaint was made during Mr Pincher’s time at the Foreign Office.

Addressing the issue in the Commons, Mr Ellis said: “The permanent secretary commissioned work to establish facts, that was undertaken on his behalf by the Cabinet Office, this exercise reported in due course to the then permanent secretary who had agreed its terms.

“The exercise established that while the minister meant no harm, what had occurred had caused a high level of discomfort. This is what the exercise established. The minister apologised and those raising the concern accepted the resolution.

“The Prime Minister was made aware of this issue in late 2019, he was told that the permanent secretary had taken the necessary action, no issue therefore arose about remaining as a minister.

“Last week when fresh allegations arose, the Prime Minister did not immediately recall the conversation in late 2019 about this incident. As soon as he was reminded, the No 10 press office corrected their public lines.”

There were similar claims from Mr Johnson’s official spokesman, who said today: “You will appreciate it takes some time to establish he was briefed, albeit we don’t think in formal briefing on this.

“This dates back a number of years. On Friday, it was our belief that he was not informed about that specific incident.”