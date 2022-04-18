Boris Johnson should make unqualified apology over Partygate or quit, says ex-Archbishop Rowan Williams

Despite being fined by the Metropolitan Police for his birthday bash held in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place, the Prime Minister is expected to tell MPs on Tuesday that this should not be the focus of politicians as he sets out his version of events.

Mr Johnson is reportedly facing the prospect of further fines for Covid rule-breaking in the coming days.

Speaking on Times Radio on Monday, Dr Williams said: “If somebody breaches legal guidelines, especially if they have themselves been responsible for the message given, clearly that undermines the moral credibility of that leadership.

Boris Johnson is expected to address MPs about Partygate on Tuesday

“It takes a great deal to recover from that, it takes a great deal of candour and courage for somebody to stand up and say, ‘I was really seriously wrong about that’.

“I think this is undermining the credibility of the Prime Minister and others in his circle.

“I think a breach of the law on the part of a political leader is something which ought to put their position in doubt.”

He added that it would be “appropriate” for Mr Johnson to resign if he does not make a sincere and unqualified apology.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams has called for a full apology from Boris Johnson

Dr Williams also described the Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to live in Rwanda as “sinful” - backing up similar recent criticism from current Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell.

He went on to suggest it would be appropriate for Mr Johnson to confess his involvement in Partygate privately in church.

“A breach of the law, which has damaging consequences for society, which damages trust which damages the integrity and credibility not only of an individual but of the government seems to be perfectly appropriate for the confessional,” he said.

Mr Johnson was baptised as a Catholic, but was confirmed as an Anglican as a teenager.

Last year, he married his wife Carrie in the Catholic Westminster Cathedral.

When asked by a journalist shortly after the ceremony was made public whether he was now a practicing Catholic, Mr Johnson said at the time: “I don’t discuss these deep issues — certainly not with you.”