Boris Johnson vows not to let down voters in the North who lent him their vote but would usually vote Labour

Boris Johnson has vowed not to take votes from those who would usually back Labour for granted in a triumphant victory speech as he celebrated the General Election result.

Following the overnight counts the Conservative Party secured and majority, with more seats than first predicted.

Mr Johnson said: "We did it - we pulled it off, didn't we? We broke the gridlock, we ended the deadlock, we smashed the road block.

"I want to congratulate absolutely everybody involved in securing the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s.

"Literally - as I look around - literally before many of you were born."

And in a nod to many voters in the North who backed the Tories for the first time in their lives he said: "You may only have lent us your vote, you may not think of yourself as a natural Tory and you may intend to return to Labour next time round. If that is the case I am humbled that you have put your trust in me. I will never take your support for granted."

Mr Johnson said Brexit will get done by January 31 "no ifs, no buts".

Mr Johnson said Parliament must change so it is working for the British people.

He said: "In winning this election we have won votes and the trust of people who have never voted Conservative before and people have always voted for other parties. Those people want change. We cannot, must not, must not, let them down.

"And in delivering change we must change too.

"We must recognise the incredible reality that we now speak as a one nation Conservative Party literally for everyone from Woking to Workington, from Kensington I'm proud to say to Clwyd South, from Surrey Heath to Sedgefield, from Wimbledon to Wolverhampton."

He added: "Parliament must change so that we in Parliament are working for you the British people."

He said: "And I will make it my mission to work night and day, flat out to prove that you were right in voting for me this time, and to earn your support in the future.

"And I say to you that in this election your voice has been heard, and about time too.

"Because we politicians have squandered the last three years, three and a half years in squabbles - we've even been arguing about arguing, and arguing about the tone of our arguments.

"I will put an end to all that nonsense and we will get Brexit done on time by the January 31 - no ifs, no buts, no maybes.

"Leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people."