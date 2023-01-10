The boss of Bradford Council has announced she will retire from the role later this year.

Kersten England has held the role of chief executive at the local authority for eight years.

She announced on Monday that she is set to retire at the end of June following a 33 year career in local government.

Sharing her resignation statement, Ms England said: “It’s been a privilege to work with so many brilliant people in the district who are so dedicated to its success.

Kersten England has announced her retirement

“I want to hand the baton over to the next Chief Executive to give them a great start.

"We are working hard to support councillors to set a budget in February, to get the Bradford District Children and Families Trust up and running from April and to run a set of local elections in May. There’s also important work to be done to ensure we are ready to deliver a fabulous year of culture in 2025.

“Though I will step away in June I will never stop being a champion and advocate for Bradford district, not least because I’ve made my home here for over thirty years.”

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said: “I want to thank Kersten for all she has done for the district over the last eight years.

“Her personal energy, drive and belief in our place have been tremendous but after eight years in post, I know she would now like to retire to explore other interests.”

Ms England’s tenure as chief executive has not been without controversy.

Last year she faced calls for her resignation after the death of toddler Star Hobson at the hands of her mother’s partner, which may have been prevented had the council not missed steps to protect her according to a major review.