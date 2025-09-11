The sister of murdered Yorkshire MP Jo Cox has condemned the killing of conservative activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk.

Mr Kirk, 31, the co-founder and chief executive of the youth organisation Turning Point USA, was shot at a Utah Valley University show on Wednesday.

Ms Cox, who was the MP for Batley and Spen, was killed in 2016 when she was shot and stabbed by a neo-Nazi outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, a week before the EU referendum.

Her sister, Kim Leadbeater, who is now a Labour MP in Spen Valley, Ms Cox’s former constituency, was one of a number of British politicians to speak out on the killing of Mr Kirk.

She said: “This is dreadful. Whatever our political views and differences, there is no place for violence in our politics.

“Two children have lost their Dad. Devastating. We need a global reset on what we want our politics to look like.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir expressed his condolences online, adding: “My thoughts this evening are with the loved ones of Charlie Kirk.

“It is heartbreaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband.

“We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear – there can be no justification for political violence.”

Videos posted to social media from Utah Valley University showed Mr Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong”, before a single shot was fired.

Stunned spectators were heard gasping and screaming before people started to run away.

President Donald Trump said he was “filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk” in a video address to the nation.

“This is a dark moment for America,” Mr Trump said.

“Charlie Kirk travelled the nation, joyfully engaging with everyone interested in good faith debate. His mission was to bring young people into the political process, which he did better than anybody ever.”