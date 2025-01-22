Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Hunsaker, author of the UK in a Changing Europe trade tracker, said the new President’s negotiating tactics are “going to put Sir Keir Starmer and the UK Government in a really tricky position”.

During Mr Trump’s first term, a free-trade agreement was proposed with Britain which would have included allowing chicken treated in chlorine and hormone-fed beef access to the UK market.

This was highly controversial with farmers, who have long argued that giving other countries with lower safety standards and cheaper food production simply damages British agriculture and food security.

Under Joe Biden, negotiations stalled, however now that Mr Trump is back in the White House a free-trade agreement is back on the table.

Sir Keir reportedly discussed this with Mr Trump at their dinner in New York in September, and is likely to travel to Washington DC within weeks.

However, Mr Hunsaker is certain the US proposition will once again include chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “Mr Trump won’t be coming to the table with any US concessions, there’s just going to be more requests on his part.

President Donald Trump on stage with his wife First Lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

“He thinks he has a better hand this time as he’s threatening tariffs on all goods.

“He’s going into negotiations emboldened, so any requests we saw previously are going to be in it, and probably even more.”

Mr Hunsaker said that Sir Keir and Government officials will want to turn down chlorinated chicken or pharmaceutical companies access to UK healthcare, but will be wary of refusing the deal immediately.

“But at the same time, I don’t really think the US and especially Trump is going to be interested in negotiating,” he said. “It’s really going to be, here’s a deal - take it or leave it.”

President Tom Bradshaw said the National Farmers’ Union was “closely monitoring the political changes in the US and the developments we can expect from a trade perspective under a second Trump presidency”.

Mr Bradshaw said: “British farmers are proud to supply high-quality agri-food products to US consumers, from dairy and pork to organic certified goods.

“There is considerable potential to grow our exports of premium products, particularly those with strong claims on provenance and welfare standards.

“Restarting trade talks simply to avoid President-elect Trump’s potential tariffs does not strike me as the right foundation for a balanced trade agreement.

“If negotiations do proceed, it is vital that any agreement upholds the high standards we set in the UK, ensuring that products which would be illegal to produce here do not gain access to our market.”

One of the main fears of the Government is Mr Trump’s threat to put in place high tariffs on UK imports.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said that “the Government has prepared for all scenarios”, however so far the new President has not signed any executive orders around tariffs.

Mr Trump said he expects to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting on February 1, but declined to flesh out his plans for taxing China or the UK..

However, Mr Hunsaker believes the Republican is likely using these as threats in trade negotiations.

“I think the tariffs are a bargaining chip to get people to come to the table and give him terms that he wants,” he said.

“I don’t think that tariffs are going to come into place very quickly.

“He has people around him who are telling him about the inflationary impacts and how this will increase the price of goods for Americans.”

Under Mr Trump’s previous administration tariffs were included on British steel and aluminium exports to the US.

Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller told this paper: "Under Donald 'Tariff Man' Trump, steel and aluminium workers here in the UK are facing a precarious future.

"It's a deeply uncertain moment for people in Britain and the US alike, and the pressure being piled on the Government by the Conservatives to rush into a UK-US free trade deal is misguided to say the least.

"The Government must do everything in their power to make sure we are not exposed to the damaging tariffs that Trump levied on UK steel last time around.

“That must begin by working towards a new customs union with the EU - cutting red tape, delivering growth, and strengthening our hand in the face of a fickle new White House."

After swearing the oath of office on Monday, Mr Trump began his promised flurry of executive action on his first day back in the White House.

He repealed dozens of former president Joe Biden’s actions, began his immigration crackdown, withdrew the US from the Paris climate accords and sought to keep TikTok open in the US.