Communities to be given powers to block vape and betting shops from high street

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister, announcing Labour's Pride in Place programme today , is set to pledge "record investment" with funding for deprived areas.

Among the measures are moves to block gambling and vape shops on the high street, Sir Keir Starmer will say, with new powers for community ownership and to seize boarded up shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For too long, he will warn, high streets have waned while this marks a "new way of governing".

Communities Secretary Steve Reed said that this puts power in the hands of local people.

“When people step out of their front doors, they know their communities are struggling," he said.

"They see shuttered pubs, fading high streets and their local areas in decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, communities have been stretched – but they haven’t given up. They’re working hard to make things better, and we’re backing them."

Urgent action is needed to stop the 'explosion' of children vaping in North Yorkshire, councillors have said

Struggling high streets across the UK have seen major changes over recent years, with a Lords report warning of more than 10,000 store closures in 2023 alone.

An investigation by this newspaper, meanwhile, found there were 500 pub closures across Yorkshire in the past five years - at a rate of one lost every three days.

Ossett and Denby Dale MP Jade Botterill told The Yorkshire Post: “People in my area are rightly proud of where they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But for too long they've felt powerless over the future of their neighbourhoods, with beloved pubs and high-street stores too often replaced by vape and betting shops.

“I'm proud the Government is acting to give local people a genuine say over their future, and the future of their communities."

Amid calls for stronger powers around local ownership, Labour is to announce "unprecedented" measures aimed at breathing new life into "neglected" communities.

Bramley Baths in Leeds has been purchased as a community asset. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

This is to be the largest transfer of Whitehall power in history, ministers have vowed, giving people the strength to revitalise their own high streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pride in Place Programme, to be unveiled today, promises funding support for more than 330 communities.

The programme will tackle deep-rooted deprivation and regional inequality, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has said.

Actions include stronger compulsory purchase powers, to take control of boarded-up shops or disused department stores.

Then new rights to block unwanted shops: empowering councils to say no to new betting shops, vapes stores or fake barbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ossett and Denby Dale MP Jade Botterill pictured at the National Coal Mining Museum, near Wakefield. Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe | YP

The Government will bring in stricter measures, only approving spending if local groups have been involved in the decision making process, it vowed.

And under new legislation for Community Right to Buy, presently making its way through Parliament, there are to be new powers to protect local assets.

This could be a derelict pub, taken on by its community, or a library or leisure centre to be community run.

The Co-operative Party - Labour's sister party - has long campaigned for community ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General secretary Joe Fortune said: “Communities have long been treated as an afterthought by politics, not as the vital public policy tool they could be.

“At the heart of today's plans is a clear shift towards community ownership, giving local people new rights to save, buy and own the assets that matter most to them.