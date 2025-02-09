A York strip club has had its licence which allows it to stay open for longer on race days renewed.

The application to renew the licence of Club 55, above Ziggy’s in Micklegate, was approved by York Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee on Thursday (Feb 6).

A report to the committee stated a December inspection found the premises was complying with licensing rules after it was warned about not following them in November.

North Yorkshire Police withdrew an objection they lodged against renewing the licence following December’s inspection and no other complaints were made against the application.

Thursday’s decision means the Micklegate venue can continue to operate from 11pm to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays and from 9pm to 5am on York race days.

Club 55 is said to be York’s only strip club and it has to new its Sexual Entertainment Venue licence yearly, but it has to follow a number of rules governing how dancers perform, customers behave and how the venue is managed.

Entertainment at the venue can only be performed by a dancer on stage or in booths and VIP areas, with no audience participation allowed.

Physical contact from customers is restricted to giving dancers tips at the start or end of their performance. Customers are not allowed to throw money at performers.

Dancers can only sit on customers’ knees and touch them along with lower legs, upper chest, arms, face and head. Anything other than performers dancing and removing their clothes is prohibited, including kissing.

No photos or videos are allowed and the venue’s entrance and windows must be obscured so that people cannot see inside.

The venue is required to provide dancers with secure changing and sanitary facilities and at least one female member of staff must be on hand to look after their welfare.

No comments were made about the renewal on Thursday, but its bid to renew its licence in 2024 sparked debate about whether it was appropriate for York.

Council economy spokesperson Coun Pete Kilbane said he was uncomfortable about the existence of the venue which he felt was outdated.

He added it also posed questions over equality, with much of the entertainment provided by female performers for male customers.