Plans to build six new homes on edge of village in Wensleydale revealed

Plans for a new housing development on the edge of a Wensleydale village have been drawn up.

An outline planning application has been filed with North Yorkshire Council for six properties off the A684, to the west of Harmby, near Leyburn.

An indicative layout submitted with the plans proposes five bungalows and a two-storey four-bedroom house on a field on the edge of the village.

Two drives off the A684 would be created, each serving three properties.

The site of the proposed development in Harmby.

Supporting documents submitted with the application say there is a need for new homes in the area.

The papers say the plans have been “well-considered and thoughtfully designed”, with bungalows proposed for the majority of the new housing to reduce the visual impact on the landscape.

The document adds: “We believe this scheme will contribute positively to the area, creating a visually appealing place to live. We are committed to working closely with the local planning authority and look forward to their favourable consideration of our design.

“The proposal will offer the opportunity to provide six new homes within the area which will positively add to the mix of dwellings within Harmby.

“It is considered that there are no Planning reasons why Planning Approval should not be granted.”