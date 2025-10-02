Courts to sit for extra days to tackle backlog with trials delayed for years

Blackpool woman launches high court asbestos negligence claim in dad's memory after he was 'let down'

David Lammy announced plans for victims to get faster justice in a speech yesterday, with the Government funding an extra 1,250 sitting days.

The speech, which coincides with the opening of the legal year, comes as several judges have apologised to defendants and victims for delays in the court system, with some trials pushed back multiple years.

The Government has said the plans will ensure more trials can be heard to help tackle the growing backlog of cases.

Peer and reality television star Lord Charles Brocket, who appeared before Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday facing allegations of sexual assault and rape, was told his trial would not be heard until November 2027.

During the hearing, the Recorder of the Royal Borough of Kensington, Judge Martin Edmunds KC, issued an apology “to all concerned” for the delay. No pleas were entered in the hearing.

Crown court backlog hits record high in South Yorkshire.

Also on Tuesday, seven defendants allegedly involved in an attack in a park in Peterlee were told they faced a two-and-a-half-year delay before their trial, which is set for March 2028.

Judge Richard Clews told the group, who all pleaded not guilty, that there is a “substantial backlog” in the court.

Mr Lammy said: “The crown court backlog we inherited stands at over 78,000 and behind each case is a real person, waiting years for justice.

“That is why we are acting with the biggest investment on record as part of our plan for change.

“An additional 1,250 sitting days will be allocated to the crown court this financial year, allowing it to hear many extra cases.

“We know there is more to do, and generational reform that cannot wait, but this investment will help ease the torment and bring swifter justice to many more victims.”

Official figures from HM Courts and Tribunals Service show that the backlog in crown courts in Yorkshire has risen sharply in recent months, with Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford among the worst affected.

As of May 2025, more than 6,400 cases were awaiting trial across the region – a 6 percent increase on the previous year.

In Leeds Crown Court, the average wait for a trial date in serious criminal cases such as assault, robbery or fraud has stretched to nearly 16 months.

A recent Public Accounts Committee report found that two-thirds of adult rape victims dropped out of the justice system last year due to delays.

Richard Atkinson, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, said: “Further action remains crucial to tackle the crown court backlogs in the longer-term, as well as to address the record backlogs in the magistrates court.

“The Government needs to ensure improvements in one part of the system can be matched throughout the pipeline.