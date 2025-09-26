Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mayor announced his 10-year Growth Plan in Sheffield yesterday, alongside the heavy-hitting Economic Advisory Panel, with South Yorkshire Airport City one of four areas which are to form the backbone of the region’s economy.

This will incorporate a reopened DSA - which Mr Coppard recently pledged £160m of devolved funding towards - and the wider business district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one of our absolutely central ambitions in the growth plan,” he said, “to restore DSA and grow South Yorkshire Airport City as a key part of the industrial strategy for the region.

“We have our key growth areas, in Sheffield, in Barnsley and also in Doncaster, and that airport project is part of our plan to grow the economy in the way we want.

“Sustainable aviation, advanced manufacturing and also a thriving regional airport.

Oliver Coppard giving a speech following the decision to fund the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“If you look at the momentum in South Yorkshire, it is very, very real - and people are starting to recognise that fact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coppard said the Defence Growth Deal, the UK’s first investment zone and the world’s-first Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, all in South Yorkshire, would help spearhead the plans alongside the airport.

The mayor said success means “more opportunities and more life chances for young people”.

“Kids growing up in this region deserve the opportunity to stay near and go far and get a good job in the industries of the future,” he added.

Mr Coppard also announced that advisory panel member Lord Jim O’Neill, a respected economist and former Treasury minister, will lead a “business ecosystem review” into South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord O’Neill said: “We see South Yorkshire as a region ready to lead, not just in new technologies and sustainable industries, but in the kind of innovation which makes a difference to people’s lives.

“Growth isn’t just about numbers on a page. It’s about making sure young people here can look ahead with confidence, knowing they’ll have access to good jobs and real opportunities. When incomes rise, it eases the pressure on families and helps build stronger, more vibrant communities.