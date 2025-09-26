Reopened Doncaster Sheffield Airport is 'key' to growth across South Yorkshire, mayor says

Oliver Coppard has said that a reopened Doncaster Sheffield Airport is key to driving growth across South Yorkshire over the next decade.
Ralph Blackburn
By Ralph Blackburn

Westminster Correspondent

Published 26th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

The mayor announced his 10-year Growth Plan in Sheffield yesterday, alongside the heavy-hitting Economic Advisory Panel, with South Yorkshire Airport City one of four areas which are to form the backbone of the region’s economy.

This will incorporate a reopened DSA - which Mr Coppard recently pledged £160m of devolved funding towards - and the wider business district.

“It’s one of our absolutely central ambitions in the growth plan,” he said, “to restore DSA and grow South Yorkshire Airport City as a key part of the industrial strategy for the region.

“We have our key growth areas, in Sheffield, in Barnsley and also in Doncaster, and that airport project is part of our plan to grow the economy in the way we want.

“Sustainable aviation, advanced manufacturing and also a thriving regional airport.

Oliver Coppard giving a speech following the decision to fund the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“If you look at the momentum in South Yorkshire, it is very, very real - and people are starting to recognise that fact.

Mr Coppard said the Defence Growth Deal, the UK’s first investment zone and the world’s-first Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, all in South Yorkshire, would help spearhead the plans alongside the airport.

The mayor said success means “more opportunities and more life chances for young people”.

“Kids growing up in this region deserve the opportunity to stay near and go far and get a good job in the industries of the future,” he added.

Mr Coppard also announced that advisory panel member Lord Jim O’Neill, a respected economist and former Treasury minister, will lead a “business ecosystem review” into South Yorkshire.

Lord O’Neill said: “We see South Yorkshire as a region ready to lead, not just in new technologies and sustainable industries, but in the kind of innovation which makes a difference to people’s lives.

“Growth isn’t just about numbers on a page. It’s about making sure young people here can look ahead with confidence, knowing they’ll have access to good jobs and real opportunities. When incomes rise, it eases the pressure on families and helps build stronger, more vibrant communities.

“We need everyone pulling in the same direction - local partners, national government, and the people who know this region best.”

