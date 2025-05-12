Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the airport was closed by Peel Group in 2022, campaigners had called for DSA to retain its airspace in case it was able to reopen in the future.

This was due to be called in to the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, however with progress being made on the reopening, the decision will now be taken by the CAA.

The Yorkshire Post understands the aviation regulator is likely to draw up a new airspace for the airport, which could reopen in spring next year.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “After years of inaction, the Transport Secretary has taken the decisive next step towards enabling DSA to reopen to passengers.

“She has decided not to call-in the airspace change proposal which clears the way for the regulator to move forward with a decision, and we expect a conclusion on this very shortly, unlocking another barrier to the airport reopening.”

This is one of the major steps that needs to be taken before the airport can reopen next year.

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson told The Yorkshire Post that this was “good news as the plan to reopen the airport can move forward now”.

“The government has shown it is committed to the re-opening of DSA and we can now get on with the job,” she added.

The Prime Minister, Chancellor and Transport Secretary have all backed South Yorkshire leaders’ plans to resurrect DSA.

At an event next to the airport last month, Sir Keir Starmer told this paper that the proposals provided value for money for the taxpayer, saying: “The fact that so many businesses are already wanting to back what we're doing, and they want to show their support, and I'm absolutely convinced that this was a lost opportunity.”

Labour Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has proposed that £105m will be loaned by the council to Fly Doncaster, a council-owned company created to oversee the airport, using its share of devolution funding from South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

She has said this plan will see DSA reopen in spring next year, however recent council papers suggested that the costs could rise to £145m.

A decision on whether the money will be provided has been delayed until summer with the Mr Coppard’s office seeking independent financial advice on whether to proceed.

The South Yorkshire Mayor said: “In conversations with the CAA and the DfT over recent weeks, we have been assured repeatedly that decisions about the airspace will not delay our plans for DSA.

“So this is another hurdle overcome, and another step forward.”

Officials believe that reopening the airport could boost the regional economy by £5bn, and say they will attract up to five airlines.

Mr Coppard added: “Later this year we will take a final decision about the funding for the airport and the wider Gateway East project.

“The work to fully understand the legal, commercial, financial and wider infrastructure needs of the whole project is moving forward at pace, with a view to demonstrating the strongest possible case for using taxpayer’s money to reopen our airport and to create a world leading sustainable aviation hub at Gateway East.