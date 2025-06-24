Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of South Yorkshire said he recognised “people are frustrated by that timeline, I get that, but we have to get it right – it’s £150m of taxpayers’ money”.

“We want to work through all the processes, protect taxpayers’ money and make sure the project succeeds - that is my commitment,” Mr Coppard said, in an update to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority board AGM.

“We’re working as hard - and as fast - as we can to build the strongest possible case for a positive decision in early September.”

The mayor has come under pressure from local business leaders to speed up the process, with Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, writing in The Yorkshire Post that it was “time to unlock regional funding” for the airport and said the Government’s intent “must now be matched, urgently, by others”.

In the Spending Review, Chancellor Rachel Reeves once again reiterated her backing for the reopening of DSA, while Sir Keir Starmer visited Doncaster in April to announce an additional £30m of future devolution funding for the project.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has announced that the region will take a major step toward re-opening Doncaster-Sheffield Airport (DSA).

Mr Coppard told the meeting: “I’m grateful to Rachel in particular, who has offered her full support, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Heidi Alexander for their continued support in helping us get this over the line.”

But he added: “If we don’t prepare properly, we’ll prepare to fail, and I won’t take that risk.”

The mayor said that City of Doncaster Council was reassessing flight traffic forecasts and financial modelling calculated by an international aviation consultancy in 2023.

He also said he had instructed a development agency to create a masterplan for the land around the airport called Gateway East.

“It isn’t just about reopening an airport - it’s about unlocking the potential of that whole site as a hub for advanced technology and innovation as a means to creating thousands of jobs and opportunities,” Mr Coppard said.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones says there is "lots going on" regarding the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“We’re also looking closely at the wider picture: how people will get to and from the airport, the underlying headlease for the land, and the skills and employment opportunities it could create.

“An equalities impact assessment is part of that work too - because we absolutely want to ensure the project delivers for everyone in South Yorkshire.”

Peel Group, the airport’s owner, closed DSA in 2022, after it made a loss every year from 2005.

However, now the Government has firmly got behind Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones’ plan to reopen the airport next spring.

The Yorkshire Post understands local leaders believe this is “still achievable”, although Mr Coppard has pushed back his decision from the summer to the start of September.

Ms Jones initially proposed that £105m will be loaned by the council to Fly Doncaster, a council-owned company created to oversee the airport, using its share of devolution funding from Mr Coppard.