Aviation Minister Mike Kane told The Yorkshire Post that the move is “a huge step forward”.

Yesterday, the regulator announced it was closing the old airspace, which would allow the City of Doncaster Council to start designing a new one.

The CAA said this “is a crucial step in returning the airport to operation”.

Jon Round, head of airspace, aerodromes and air traffic management at the CAA, said: “Airspace is a national resource, and its safe and effective management unlocks economic benefits for everyone.

“Our decision clears the way to redesigning the airspace around Doncaster Sheffield Airport so that flights can return in future.

“These steps are critical to reopening the airport and enabling the UK aviation sector to grow.”

While Mr Kane added: “The CAA’s decision to close the airspace is a technical but critical step in getting the airport to reopen its doors quickly and ensure flights can take off from South Yorkshire in the near future, in the most efficient and economical way.

"We are working closely with local leaders to empower them to deliver for their communities and this move is vital to achieving that - with it expected to help boost the local economy by £5bn and support 5,000 jobs in the area.

“Right across the country, we are throwing our weight behind aviation growth so that every corner of the UK can reap the rewards.

“To help get passengers taking off from Doncaster Sheffield at the soonest possible opportunity, we have set up a working group with local leaders which has a laser focus on the airport re-opening.”

The election campaign in April saw the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visit Doncaster Sheffield Airport to announce a big investment. | Sally Jameson MP

The working group includes Mr Kane and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, who will make the final decision on the financial viability of reopening the airport in the summer.

Peel Group, the owner, closed DSA in 2022, after the airport made a loss every year from 2005.

However, at an event next to the airport last month, Sir Keir Starmer told this paper that the proposals to reopen DSA provided value for money for the taxpayer.

He said: “The fact that so many businesses are already wanting to back what we're doing, and they want to show their support, and I'm absolutely convinced that this was a lost opportunity.”

Labour Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has proposed that £105m will be loaned by the council to Fly Doncaster, a council-owned company created to oversee the airport, using its share of devolution funding from Mr Coppard.

She has said this plan will see DSA reopen in spring next year, however recent council papers suggested that the costs could rise to £145m.

There are hopes that Munich Airport International, which will operate and manage DSA if it reopens in spring 2026, will charge lower landing fees than the previous owners, given the public funding that has gone into the reopening.

The new Reform majority on City of Doncaster Council could also attempt to block the Labour mayor Ms Jones’ plans.

However, Mr Coppard, the metro mayor for South Yorkshire, told The Yorkshire Post he thought this unlikely.

“Despite some of the comments during the recent Doncaster election campaign, the new Reform majority on Doncaster Council have not indicated to me that they intend to try and block the reopening of the airport,” he said.