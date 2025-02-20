Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All local authorities across the region are increasing council tax for the next financial year, as local government finances come under pressure.

This was approved by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, and will take place without a referendum as the local authority has been given exceptional financial support by the UK government to help with its debts.

Bradford previously had the lowest council tax rate in West Yorkshire.

Council leader Coun Susan Hinchcliffe said: “After 14 years of national funding reductions, which have hit Bradford hardest, the new Government is now taking the necessary steps to fix the foundations and support councils.

“They have promised more stability through multi-year funding settlements in future years. But 14 years of cuts cannot be turned around overnight.

“This decision to request a one-off increase in council tax beyond the usual 4.99 per cent was not taken lightly.

Almost every other local authority in the region proposed to increase council tax by 4.99 per cent.

This is the highest amount a council can unilaterally hike council tax without having to hold a referendum.

All the exceptions to this were in South Yorkshire, with Barnsley Council proposing a 4.9 per cent increase, while Doncaster Council has put forward a 3.99 per cent rise.

Rotherham has proposed the lowest increase in council tax in the region at 3 per cent.

It will now be for councillors to confirm the new council tax rates at full council meetings.

Based on trends in recent years, it is unlikely that these will be rejected at this late stage of the budget process.