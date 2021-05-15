First look at £270m plans for former Leeds International Pool site

Lisbon Street Developments, former in partnership with Marrico Asset Management and Helios Real Estate are set to have early plans discussed by Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel next week for the site which is set to include a 33-storey residential tower and hotel.

The 2.8-acre site has been used as a car park since the pools’ demolition in 2009.

Plans for the scheme, known as Lisbon Square, include 11,000 square metres of office space, 550 student flats, 629 residential flats, and an “aparthotel”

An artist's impression of the site on Lisbon Street.

The plans also include improvements to the existing pedestrian and cycle way to the edge of the site. The developers claim more than half of the site is to remain as “landscaped and public realm areas”.

No final decision will be made on the plans by members of the committee, as more detailed plans are set to be submitted later this year. However, councillors will be asked for their views on the proposed uses, the public pedestrian routes, and the emerging design and scale of the buildings.

Mark Barnes, a director at Marrico, said “We are really pleased to have reached

this key milestone in the delivery of our ambitious scheme in Leeds; DLA our architects, planning consultants and the wider team have worked closely with Leeds city planning team.

“That is why the buildings’ design emphasises wellbeing, light, quality materials and finish, as well as access to substantial outdoor space and amenities in line with the city’s historic grid pattern – all within easy access of the nearby transport, parks, culture and entertainment.”

If eventually approved, developers hope work will start on site early in 2022.

The old International Pool was built during the 1960s before opening in 1967.

The building had long divided opinions in Leeds, and became an emblem of the ‘brutalist’ architectural style popular in the 1960s.

Although designed to host international swimming competitions, the 50-metre pool was just centimetres short of Olympic length regulations, meaning major events could not be held there.