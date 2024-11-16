Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones announced Nista last month to “get a grip on the delays to infrastructure delivery that have plagued our global reputation with investors”.

He said: “It will restore the confidence of businesses to invest and help break the cycle of low growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds South West and Morley told the Yorkshire Post he was “proud to support” the Northern Powerhouse Partnership’s campaign for Nista to be headquartered in Leeds.

Just last month, Rachel Reeves announced that the National Wealth Fund would accompany the UK Infrastructure Bank in the heart of the city.

Mark Sewards, the new Labour MP for Leeds South West and Morley. Credit: Mark Sewards | Mark Sewards

“Alongside the National Wealth Fund, Nista would ensure that our city leads the way in securing investment into northern towns and cities,” Mr Sewards said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would help fulfil a critical part of the Government’s mission to secure economic growth for every part of the UK.”

While Henri Murison and Andrew McPhillips have written for the Northern Powerhouse Partnership that it would be “sensible” to establish the Nista headquarters in Leeds alongside the National Wealth Fund.

They said: “This would enable the creation of a critical mass of expertise to support the government’s efforts in attracting private investment into both infrastructure and the wider economy, which will be vital to the ongoing remit of both institutions.”

The NPP hopes Nista will improve rail connectivity across the North, particularly from east to west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Powerhouse Rail has long been promised, but has still not got off the ground.

The route, also known as High Speed 3, from Liverpool connecting Leeds, Hull and Sheffield, with Manchester Airport, has been seen by politicians of all stripes as key to improving connectivity across the North.

Mr Murison and Mr McPhillips said: “The lack of efficient east-west transport between relatively close locations remains a significant issue.