Exclusive:Government urged to base major infractructure unit in Leeds
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones announced Nista last month to “get a grip on the delays to infrastructure delivery that have plagued our global reputation with investors”.
He said: “It will restore the confidence of businesses to invest and help break the cycle of low growth.”
Leeds South West and Morley told the Yorkshire Post he was “proud to support” the Northern Powerhouse Partnership’s campaign for Nista to be headquartered in Leeds.
Just last month, Rachel Reeves announced that the National Wealth Fund would accompany the UK Infrastructure Bank in the heart of the city.
This was a huge boost for both Leeds and the region, which had been pushed by Leeds North West MP Katie White.
“Alongside the National Wealth Fund, Nista would ensure that our city leads the way in securing investment into northern towns and cities,” Mr Sewards said.
“This would help fulfil a critical part of the Government’s mission to secure economic growth for every part of the UK.”
While Henri Murison and Andrew McPhillips have written for the Northern Powerhouse Partnership that it would be “sensible” to establish the Nista headquarters in Leeds alongside the National Wealth Fund.
They said: “This would enable the creation of a critical mass of expertise to support the government’s efforts in attracting private investment into both infrastructure and the wider economy, which will be vital to the ongoing remit of both institutions.”
The NPP hopes Nista will improve rail connectivity across the North, particularly from east to west.
Northern Powerhouse Rail has long been promised, but has still not got off the ground.
The route, also known as High Speed 3, from Liverpool connecting Leeds, Hull and Sheffield, with Manchester Airport, has been seen by politicians of all stripes as key to improving connectivity across the North.
Mr Murison and Mr McPhillips said: “The lack of efficient east-west transport between relatively close locations remains a significant issue.
“Remedying this has been a longstanding priority of the National Infrastructure Commission with Northern Powerhouse Rail being a key solution, appraised by Nista.”
