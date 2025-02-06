Social media companies have been encouraged to “behave responsibly” after MPs heard videos showing Harvey Willgoose receiving CPR were shared online.

Labour MP Clive Betts (Sheffield South East) said one platform, when contacted by South Yorkshire Police, replied it “wasn’t their policy to take it down” as the video did not show violence.

Security minister Dan Jarvis said he would raise the concerns with colleagues in Government and insisted tech companies have a “responsibility to keep their users safe”.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of Harvey, 15, at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, Sheffield, on Monday.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Betts said: “My sympathies go out to Harvey’s family, his friends and to those at the school, particularly those who witnessed first-hand this tragic and awful incident.

“After the incident, online – South Yorkshire Police tell me – there were lots of comments and speculation about what had happened, some of it downright misleading and some of it, as in the Southport case, could have prejudiced a future inquiry and future trial.

“The social media companies have a responsibility in this regard.”

He added: “Immediately after that attack the police tell me on social media there were videos of Harvey receiving CPR in the school.

“I found that absolutely appalling. South Yorkshire Police went to the social media – I understand Meta was the platform – and asked them to take it down.

“And their answer was because there wasn’t violence in the video, it wasn’t their policy to take it down.

“I ask you minister, what can you and your colleagues do to go to the social media companies and get them to behave responsibly in a situation like this? Imagine how his family and friends must feel seeing that go online.”

Mr Jarvis replied: “I’m very grateful to (Mr Betts) for raising the circumstances of this terrible case and I join with him in sending our condolences for the terrible loss of life in Sheffield earlier this week.

Tributes to Harvey Willgoose, who tragically died after an alleged stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School, in Sheffield, have been left outside the school | Dean Atkins/Submitted

“I think he makes an important point and he makes it in a very powerful way.

“The tech companies do have a responsibility to keep their users safe and where there is content such as that he has described, I don’t think any right-minded person thinks it’s right that that should be available to be viewed.

“The Government does have a working relationship with tech companies and I have listened very carefully to what he has had to say and I will raise it with colleagues across Government and we’ll see what we can do about it.”