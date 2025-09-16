Hillsborough Law: campaigners back PM's belated duty of candour bill

Campaigners have backed the Prime Minister’s belated Hillsborough Law, which will require public officials to be honest and transparent or potentially face criminal prosecution.

Sir Keir Starmer had pledged to introduce the bill before the anniversary of the tragedy, on April 15, which would place a legal duty of candour on public authorities, but Downing Street said more time was required to draft it.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister unveiled the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, which is intended to make sure the authorities will face criminal sanctions if they attempt to cover up the facts behind disasters such as the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy or the Grenfell Tower fire.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans were killed as a result of a crush at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield in 1989.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

The football fans were initially blamed and it took decades for their families to get justice.

Campaigners have been calling for legislation for years to prevent these experiences happening again, and to help victims of other scandals to get justice.

At a meeting with some of the families of those killed at Hillsborough yesterday morning, Starmer acknowledged it had been a battle, with “frank” discussions continuing as his deadline passed.

Margaret Aspinall, whose son James, 18, died at Hillsborough, said she is hopeful the new law “will mean no-one will ever have to suffer like we did”.

“I thought this is a day that was not going to happen,” she said, speaking alongside Starmer in No10.

“This is not just about a legacy for the 97,” she continued, in reference to the number of Liverpool fans who died in the tragedy.

“This is a legacy for the people of this country and I think that is the most important thing.”

The Prime Minister said the courage shown by the Hillsborough campaigners had been “humbling”.

He told them: “You have changed the lives not just of the families involved in all of those scandals and injustices, you are also going to change the lives of thousands of people you will never meet, who for years and years and decades and generations to come will now be able to point to what you have done and say, ‘We don’t have to go through that’.”

Hillsborough memorial at Anfield on April 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Today marks a historic and long overdue moment.

“The introduction of the Hillsborough Law is not just a piece of legislation - it’s a promise kept to the 97 who lost their lives at Hillsborough, their families, and the survivors who have fought so hard for decades to secure truth and justice.

“Here in South Yorkshire, we carry a particular responsibility to acknowledge the failures of the past, and to ensure those failures are never allowed to happen again.

“I want to pay tribute to the campaigners who have made today possible. Their fight has always been about more than Hillsborough alone; it has been about fairness for every family touched by tragedy.

“The Hillsborough Law will now stand as a safeguard for generations to come - to ensure truth is never again concealed by the state.”

Some campaigners raised fears the Bill’s contents had been diluted and would not include a legal duty of candour.

But the Government has confirmed a new professional and legal duty of candour will be part of the Bill, meaning public officials must act with honesty and integrity at all times and could face criminal sanctions if they breach it.