Home Office spent £3 million on scrapped plan for Linton-on-Ouse migrant facility

Plans to turn RAF Linton-on-Ouse into a centre for asylum seekers cost almost £3 million before it was scrapped by ministers.

The base in the North Yorkshire village was selected by the Government to become one a “Greek-style reception centre” aimed at holding migrants for up to six months amid rising costs for accommodation such as hotels.

The scheme was dropped four months after it was proposed in April 2022 after Ben Wallace, the then-defence secretary, withdrew the offer to use the former base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Office’s annual report showed a “fruitless payment” of £2.9 million relating to the costs for Linton-on-Ouse.

Former Royal Air Force Station, RAF Linton-on-Ouse is pictured in the village of Linton-on-Ouse, near York.

Now the Home Office has released its annual report and accounts for 2022-2023, which shows a "fruitless payment" of £2.9m relating to "sunk costs" for Linton-on-Ouse.

The report says: "The loss relates to costs incurred in physical works and provision of personnel."

At the time the Home Office said: "We maintain the site is urgently needed to provide essential asylum accommodation and will assist as we end the use of asylum seekers using hotels, which are costing the taxpayer almost £5m a day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subsequent protests from campaigners and local residents, as well as the threat of legal action from Hambleton District Council saw the scheme paused, with the first group of 60 asylum seekers planned to arrive by 31 May last year.