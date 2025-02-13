Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are part of the New Homes Accelerator project which hopes to reignite stalled housing projects. The Prime Minister said it has already unblocked 20,000 homes.

“We’re urgently using all levers available to build the homes we need so more families can get on the housing ladder,” Sir Keir claimed.

“We’re sweeping aside the blockers to get houses built, no longer accepting no as the default answer, and paving the way for the next generation of new towns.

The Government said a further three sites – including the area south of Cayton in North Yorkshire – will receive support from the new homes accelerator scheme.

The attractive approach to the Cayton Bay property.

As part of efforts to regenerate areas and use brownfield land, £30 million will go to Bradford to transform old brownfield sites into a vibrant residential area with 1,000 new homes and three community parks, as well as shops, cafés, restaurants and offices.

The Prime Minister also announced that more than 100 potential locations have been suggested for new towns across England, including in Yorkshire.

Each new town will have the potential for 10,000 or more homes as the Government promised to sweep away red tape and overcome environmental objections to get housing built.

The New Towns Taskforce is currently scoping locations and will submit a shortlist to Housing Secretary Angela Rayner before July.

King Charles III (front left), Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (rear centre) arrive for a visit at a housing development. Credit: Leon Neal/PA Wire | Leon Neal/PA Wire

These included the village of Poppleton, on the outskirts of York, as well as building houses around the proposed tram system between Leeds and Bradford.

The Sheffield Supertram stations to the south of the city were also identified, as well a new town around Weeton, in North Yorkshire, which sits on the railway line between Harrogate and Leeds.

Sir Keir said home ownership remained a “distant dream”, resulting in a “disconnect between working hard and getting on”.

“This is about more than just bricks and mortar. It’s about the security and stability that owning your own home brings,” he said.

“I know what this means for working people – the roof above our head was everything for our family growing up.”

The Prime Minister’s push for new towns comes after Sir Keir and his deputy Ms Rayner joined the King for a tour of the Nansledan development inspired by Charles’ views on architecture and planning on Monday.