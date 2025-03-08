Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1977, women took to the streets to protest the police telling them to stay at home following the Yorkshire Ripper murders by Peter Sutcliffe.

In Leeds, in Chapeltown and Woodhouse dozens of protesters marched with signs saying: “No Curfew on Women – Curfew on Men.”

Since then, Reclaim the Night marches have continued across the country to call for more focus on women’s safety.

On International Women’s Day, the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, paid tribute to those original marchers in Leeds, but said it is “shameful” that too little has changed.

Reclaim The Night Leeds will protest march later this month to step up its campaign for women's safety.

She told The Yorkshire Post: “Nearly 50 years ago, women took to the streets of Leeds in the first Reclaim the Night march demanding the fundamental right to walk safely without fear.

“Yet despite all the changes in our communities since then, it is shameful that on women’s safety far too little has changed.

“That’s why the Government has set a landmark mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade - and why we are working with incredible campaigners who know the terrible damage these crimes can cause.”

Ms Cooper, the Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP, explained that the Government is bringing in Raneem’s Law, in memory of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem, who were murdered by Raneem’s ex-husband in August 2018.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Halifax's MP Kate Dearden in Halifax

She said: “Raneem called the police four times on the night she and her mother Khaola were murdered by her ex-partner but no one came.

“That’s why we have been working with Nour Norris, Raneem’s aunt, to put domestic abuse specialists in 999 control rooms, to ensure there is the right response when it is needed.

“And we have worked with Nicola Thorp to introduce 'Nicola's Law' to make sure the police can tell victims of online stalking the identity of the perpetrator who is pursuing them online.”

Ms Cooper paid tribute to her Home Office colleague, the Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips, who “for the first time from the Government frontbench where this heavy task belongs … read the names of women suspected to have been killed by men in the last 12 months”.

“For each and every one of the names on that list, we will redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls,” she added.

“We will remember the demands made at that first Reclaim the Night march and every campaigner who has fought for change since.