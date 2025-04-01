Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phyllis Daly, the mum of Jessie Laverack, was one of a number of grieving family members who met Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips to lobby for change.

The 34-year-old was a hugely talented hairdresser, and described by Phyllis as “vibrant and artistic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically she was found dead by her family in Beverley, in the East Riding, in February 2018.

She had moved to East Yorkshire from Rotherham to escape a “violent and abusive” ex-partner, her inquest heard.

Her ex-boyfriend denied the allegations and was never convicted, however her inquest was the first time a coroner linked suicide to domestic abuse.

Jessie Laverack. Credit: Family handout | Family handout

Phyllis hopes the Government can help the women who are in a similar situation to her daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told ITV News: “I can't move on, because I have to keep fighting. Not for my Jessie, because my Jessie is not here any more, but for all them other Jessies and women and people out there.

“I have grandchildren, and I want them to be safe. I want them to feel the world is a safer place.

“I have to hope, I have to try and I will keep trying because that's the only thing I have left to do for her.

“She wanted to live, but she just didn't want to live that life of domestic abuse, and that's the difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips during her visit to the West Midlands Police control room in Birmingham, as she meets with senior officers, domestic abuse specialists, and officers involved in dealing with domestic abuse. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire | Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Following the meeting, Ms Phillips said Phyllis and the other campaigners “are changing the world”.

“I feel hopeful that now we can use this information and what we know about these cases to genuinely change the law for a group of victims who for so many years have been hidden,” the Safeguarding Minister told ITV News.

“In every case of the families that I met, and in every case of any family I've ever met where somebody died by suicide with a history of domestic abuse, it wasn't the first cry for help, they had been to the police.

“And so, what I have to look at is what happens when victims are coming forward to the police?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What happens when victims are coming forward to health services? What happens when victims come forward to social services?

“And the government then has to have the strategy - which we are currently writing and will be released in summer time - of exactly how you deal with every entry point that a victim comes forward.”

Labour has pledged to halve violence against women and girls by 2030.