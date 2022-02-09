John Major expected to accuse Boris Johnson of corroding trust in politics

The past Conservative leader is expected to make the remarks in an Institute for Government speech on Thursday, reports the Telegraph.

Sir John is expected to question Downing Street's initial denial that any lockdown-breaking parties took place, as well as criticising the behaviour of those who participated in them.

His speech for the thinktank is to be entitled 'In democracy we trust?'

Sir John Major is expected to criticise Boris Johnson's leadership in a speech on Thursday.

News of the expected intervention comes as billionaire Tory donor John Armitage told the BBC he believes Mr Johnson's premiership is "past the point of no return".

Hedge fund boss Mr Armitage has previously given over £3m to the Conservative Party, including over £500,000 since Mr Johnson became leader. He also gave Labour £12,500 last year.

Describing himself as a "middle-of-the-road conservative", Mr Armitage said current global challenges require "very serious, engaged politicians with a sense of purpose".

He said he finds the lack of honour in modern politics “incredibly distressing”.

Mr Armitage said: “I feel that if you lose moral authority, and if you do things, which, you know, the average person, your mother, someone you try to explain, someone who you admire, if you do something or say something which on the front page of the Sunday Times looks terrible, and you do that consistently, and you betray a sense of not really caring, I think you should leave.

“And I find the lack of honour inherent in modern politics incredibly distressing.”

Asked about Boris Johnson’s recent minor reshuffle of his team at Number 10, he expressed doubt, saying: “I don’t know people in Downing Street. I’m not close to the situation, but I think it’s about more than… but, if, like, I’m failing and I’ve done a few things wrong, ‘oh gosh, I’m going to change my advisers’.

“God above. What about a sense of personal responsibility? ‘Oh I’m going to change my chief of staff and it will all be fine.’ Oh really?”

One of the reshuffle changes has seen Chief Whip Mark Spencer become the new Commons Leader despite currently facing a Cabinet Office investigation.

Health minister Ed Argar said this morning that Mr Spencer had been a “highly effective” chief whip, and that it would not be right to comment on an ongoing investigation into allegations of Islamophobia linked to the newly appointed Commons Leader.

Last month Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding Tory MP Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was sacked as a minister because of concerns about her “Muslimness” in 2020.

Ms Ghani said she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable”. Mr Spencer confirmed he was the subject of the claims, but strongly denied making the alleged comments, saying the accusations were “completely false” and “defamatory”.

Asked about Mr Spencer’s move during Tuesday’s mini-reshuffle, Mr Argar told Times Radio: “There is an investigation going on into those specific allegations that were made… So it wouldn’t be right for me to comment while that process is going on.

“Speaking on the basis of my working relationships, and as a colleague, I’ve always found Mark to be an incredibly decent, forthright and genuine person and I found him to be a highly effective chief whip.

“And from my perspective as a minister taking legislation through the House of Commons… indeed at the moment, I rate Mark’s skills very highly and I look forward to working with him as Leader of the House in helping to get my legislation through, as well as every other piece of legislation.”