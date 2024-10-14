Josh Fenton-Glynn: meet the new Calder Valley MP who is in Parliament with his science teacher

Ralph Blackburn
By Ralph Blackburn

Politics Editor

Published 14th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
When making his maiden address to Parliament, the new Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn joked: “I’ve had some time to consider this speech having been elected on the fourth time of asking.”

The Calderdale councillor stood in 2015, 2017 and 2019, before finally being elected in July in the constituency “where I was born and brought up and where I now raise my own family”.

He describes his children lightheartedly as Calder Valley’s “two smallest leaf letters and door knockers”. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh comes from a political family, and his great-great-grandfather John Hughes was the agent to a Labour MP in the 1922 general election.

Josh Fenton Glynn is giving up his councillor role now that he is an MPJosh Fenton Glynn is giving up his councillor role now that he is an MP
Josh Fenton Glynn is giving up his councillor role now that he is an MP

Before moving into politics he worked for charities, such as Oxfam and Child Poverty Action Group, and unions, like USDAW and the PCS Union.

“When I look at the areas I focus on in my career,” he says, “it’s the less glamorous topics that draw me … looking at how the welfare system can alleviate poverty.”

Calder Valley has voted with the government in every election since its creation in 1983, and Josh won with an almost 9,000 vote majority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And he found a friendly face on his first day in Parliament, his former science teacher at Calder High School Allison Gardner.

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn with his former teacher and new MP for Stoke-on-Trent South Alison GardnerMP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn with his former teacher and new MP for Stoke-on-Trent South Alison Gardner
MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn with his former teacher and new MP for Stoke-on-Trent South Alison Gardner

Allison is the new MP for Stoke-on-Trent South and part of the Labour wave elected in the landslide.

He said: “Mrs Gardner was one of my most fun teachers. 

“I don’t think either of us imagined that years later we’d both be part of a new intake of fantastic Labour MPs.”

While Allison told the House magazine: “He still calls me ‘Miss’ just out of sheer devilment.”

Related topics:Calder ValleyParliament

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice