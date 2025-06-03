Just 12 days to save Hull-based bioethanol industry after US trade deal, CEO warns

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement between London and Washington includes a UK concession to cut British tariffs on US ethanol, which is used to produce beer and as a fuel additive, from 19 per cent to 0 per cent.

Vivergo Fuels – the UK’s largest bioethanol producer which is based in Hull - recently warned that it will have to close unless the Government steps in to support the industry.

The Yorkshire Post understands that hundreds of jobs at the plant and thousands in the wider supply chain are at risk.

Earlier today, Paul Kenward, the chief executive officer of ABF Sugar, which owns Vivergo, told MPs there are 12 days to act.

In evidence to the Business and Trade Committee, he said: “The industry is incurring heavy losses every day, I can’t continue to incur heavy losses.

“On June 15 I need to decide whether to start buying more wheat.”

Asked whether he was talking about a couple of weeks to save his industry, Mr Kenward said: “June 15, we have 12 days to save this industry. And it’s such an important industry.”

There would be a wider impact on the agricultural sector from the collapse of the industry, as bioethanol is a petrol substitute that is made from farmers’ wheat that is not good enough to be used to make bread.

Vivergo Fuels then makes animal feed, from the leftover protein, which feeds up to 20 per cent of dairy cows in the UK.

If this was lost, farmers would have to replace the feed with imported soy, with a source telling The Yorkshire Post that the Hull factory is important for “food security and sustainability”.

Mr Kenward said that the Government could bring about a “level playing field with US ethanol” and “explain how you’re going to get to sustainable aviation fuel mandates” among other things to help.