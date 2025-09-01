Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post by the Keighley and Ilkley MP claimed Ms Dixon did not support Bradford being part of a national grooming gang inquiry based on comments she made before the 2024 election.

Ms Dixon has said she believes the video is “misinformation”. She told The Yorkshire Post she now felt “compelled to speak out” about the increasing levels of abuse MPs have to face.

“The concerns have really come to the fore for me, having now had a more heightened threat to myself, is how this can have a chilling effect on our democracy,” she said.

Ms Dixon said she was concerned elected politicians “might hold back on speaking out on certain issues that have become particularly toxic”.

Shipley MP Anna Dixon

“Child grooming gangs is one of those, immigration is one of those and very sadly Gaza, which is obviously a horrific international situation, has become very divisive,” she explained.

“The concern is we are not having the debate we should about these policy issues.”

The MP also said she feared the abuse would put politicians off from standing at all levels of office.

“There is evidence that women, and particularly women of colour, are disproportionately targeted with abuse,” Ms Dixon said.

Ms Dixon said that before she was first elected last July many people asked if she was sure she wanted to become an MP.

“What they meant was, are you prepared to step into a role where you will be abused?” she said.

“I decided we can’t let the people who are spreading fear and abuse win.

“But there may be many people following me or like who made a different decision, and that is not good for our democracy because it makes it less representative.”

Speaking about the death threats against herself, Ms Dixon said: “What are the responsibilities of my colleagues and other elected officials in how we behave?

“There is something about a personal attack as opposed to debating the issue, and in the current climate it very much feels like this has increased my security threat.”

Mr Moore said he “utterly condemned any threats of violence against elected politicians or anyone in public life”.