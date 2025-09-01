MP who has suffered death threats says abuse is having 'chilling effect on democracy'
Police are investigating two threats of death and violence against Shipley MP Anna Dixon, that were posted as comments on a video from neighbouring Tory MP Robbie Moore.
The post by the Keighley and Ilkley MP claimed Ms Dixon did not support Bradford being part of a national grooming gang inquiry based on comments she made before the 2024 election.
Ms Dixon has said she believes the video is “misinformation”. She told The Yorkshire Post she now felt “compelled to speak out” about the increasing levels of abuse MPs have to face.
“The concerns have really come to the fore for me, having now had a more heightened threat to myself, is how this can have a chilling effect on our democracy,” she said.
Ms Dixon said she was concerned elected politicians “might hold back on speaking out on certain issues that have become particularly toxic”.
“Child grooming gangs is one of those, immigration is one of those and very sadly Gaza, which is obviously a horrific international situation, has become very divisive,” she explained.
“The concern is we are not having the debate we should about these policy issues.”
The MP also said she feared the abuse would put politicians off from standing at all levels of office.
“There is evidence that women, and particularly women of colour, are disproportionately targeted with abuse,” Ms Dixon said.
Ms Dixon said that before she was first elected last July many people asked if she was sure she wanted to become an MP.
“What they meant was, are you prepared to step into a role where you will be abused?” she said.
“I decided we can’t let the people who are spreading fear and abuse win.
“But there may be many people following me or like who made a different decision, and that is not good for our democracy because it makes it less representative.”
Speaking about the death threats against herself, Ms Dixon said: “What are the responsibilities of my colleagues and other elected officials in how we behave?
“There is something about a personal attack as opposed to debating the issue, and in the current climate it very much feels like this has increased my security threat.”
Mr Moore said he “utterly condemned any threats of violence against elected politicians or anyone in public life”.
However, he maintained the video was “not a personal attack and raises legitimate concerns about the MP for Shipley’s public position on a grooming inquiry in Bradford”.