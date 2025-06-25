Lisa Nandy hails Wakefield's Production Park as model for cultural boom

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Culture Secretary was speaking to The Yorkshire Post from the huge studios in South Kirkby, where the Netflix show Adolescence was filmed.

It has also provided rehearsal and filming space for some of the world’s biggest music stars – including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Arctic Monkeys and the Rolling Stones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Nandy was at Production Park to announce an £150m Creative Places Growth Fund, which will go to six regions outside London.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, who used to be an actor on Coronation Street, will get £25m to support local creative businesses get access to finance, mentoring and networking opportunities.

The Culture Secretary said that Production Park is “everything that we want to enable as a government”.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin (green jacket) and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy (red jacket) at Production Park in Wakefield. Credit: DCMS | DCMS

“At a former pit village in South Kirby you’ve got young people growing up with world class opportunities on their doorstep, developing technology that is going to completely change the game when it comes to film, TV, music, live music - it’s the most incredible thing,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that she chose the studios to launch the fund, which is part of the Government’s 10-Year Industrial Strategy, “for a reason”.

“It is the model of what we want to be able to achieve with every community across the UK,” the Culture Secretary said.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy at Production Park. Credit: DCMS | DCMS

“It’s really at the forefront of the creative industries, particularly around technology.”

Production Park made its name as a live rehearsal and filming space for music acts going on tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It recently launched XPLOR, a "research and innovation hub” dedicated to exploring the possibilities of live production, entertainment, arts, and creative industries.

While Adolescence, starring Stephen Graham, was the first TV show to be entirely produced at the South Kirkby studios.

It has apprentices from West Yorkshire and the wider area, and Ms Nandy praised it for “providing incredible opportunities for young people, not just growing up here, but making West Yorkshire a destination place”.

“It shows you what can be achieved, but what is more important is what more they can do here with the right sort of backing,” she added.