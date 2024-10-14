For Marie Tidball, an immersion in politics came at a very early age: “My introduction to the Labour party was when I was about four years old.”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My dad was a county councillor on South Yorkshire County Council and he would be going to off to party meetings and I said to him ‘do they serve jelly and ice cream’, because the only party I’d ever heard of was a children’s party.

“So he had to sit down and explain to me that no, that was not what the party was about, but that it was just as fun in other ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raised in a political household, she told the Yorkshire Post she had long wanted to be an MP.

Marie Tidball, the Labour MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge | Marie Tidball

“I remember staying up all night and watching the 1997 election when I was 13 and thinking maybe one day I can do that.”

Now aged 40, she is the first person in 100 years to be born in and represent the constituency.

But her early life brought plenty of challenges, being born with a congenital disability which affects all four limbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I was born, the room in Barnsley Hospital was full of flowers, because no-one knew how long I was going to live for or what operations I was going to need.

“I missed three years of school because of the surgery I needed, but it was the state education in Penistone that helped me catch up and go on to do a law degree and then a doctorate at the University of Oxford.”