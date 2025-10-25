Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of the long-promised high-speed network to connect the North’s great cities were expected to be unveiled at the Labour Party Conference last month by the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves.

However, this announcement was pushed back, with Government sources insisting it will happen before the Autumn Budget on November 26.

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he remains “absolutely committed to Northern Powerhouse Rail”.

Around £1.5bn was set aside in the Spending Review to start scoping work for NPR, with plans likely to be built around the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

This week in Parliament politicians from Leeds and Sheffield made the case that the electrification of the line between Yorkshire’s two biggest cities - to provide four fast trains per hour - is absolutely essential.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin is also pushing for a new through station in Bradford to form part of the plans, which the Conservative government first pledged in 2023.

Left to right: South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith signing the White Rose Agreement in Selby Abbey. Credit: SYMCA | SYMCA

The Yorkshire Post understands that the plans are now awaiting sign off from the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

While the Yorkshire sections of the project appear to have been largely agreed, it is understood that upgrades in the North West, which would see Liverpool and Manchester better connected with Manchester Airport, are still being discussed.

Ms Brabin said: “If you want to see growth in the economy, the regions have to grow.

“This is the way we grow the economy, by making sure we can travel between these amazing cities.

“There is a balancing act with the funds available, but we know there is more to the North than one side of the Pennines.

“You cannot grow the economy unless you get Manchester to Leeds and that connectivity sorted, and then on to Sheffield to connect our investment zones, universities and creative industries.

“Those fast trains and that extra capacity at Leeds and Sheffield will make a massive difference.”

Both Ms Brabin and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard have been speaking to the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Transport Secretary about the need for NPR.

Mr Coppard told The Yorkshire Post: “This Government has to have the same ambitions for Yorkshire that we do.

“Northern Powerhouse Rail has to give the whole of Yorkshire the connections it needs and deserves to grow our economy and connect up our communities.”

York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith - who pitched the White Rose Rail Plan to the Government alongside his Labour colleagues - added: “If we want to grow the economy and drive investment, there are places other than Manchester and Liverpool that can do that.

“It’s Yorkshire’s time to see that investment, and that’s why creating the White Rose Rail Plan was so important.

“The knock-on impact of NPR for my area in York and those surrounding areas is going to be incredibly important as well.

“We need to see that parity with Manchester and Liverpool.”