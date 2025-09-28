Special report: the wait for Northern Powerhouse Rail just got longer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-promised high-speed line from Liverpool to Leeds, and once on to Hull, has been talked up as essential to solving both capacity and reliability problems.

It would also give the North’s passengers a rail service fit for the 21st century, and as such the plans have been regularly praised by this paper.

However, at the moment it is looking more like a white whale.

This week, The Yorkshire Post and other publications learned from multiple sources that the supposed NPR announcement at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool next week by the Prime Minister has been pushed back again.

It’s the latest delay from Labour, after many years of disappointment from the Conservatives.

The Northern Powerhouse project was first proposed by former Tory chancellor George Osborne in 2014 before being shelved under Boris Johnson’s administration.

A file photo of rail passengers at Leeds Railway Station. PIC: Simon Hulme

When former prime minister Rishi Sunak scrapped HS2 north of Birmingham, some £12bn of its budget was set aside to improve rail journeys between Manchester and Liverpool as the first part of NPR.

Mr Sunak then included the entire project, from the Mersey to the Humber, in his Network North plans, however when coming to power Labour said no funding had been allocated.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed in the Spending Review at the start of June that Labour was committed to NPR, alongside £3.5bn in funding for the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

It was widely expected more detail would follow in the 10-Year Industrial Strategy the following week, however no firm announcement came.

Sources then indicated that an announcement would be made at Labour conference by the Prime Minister, which is fittingly held in Liverpool.

However, that once again has been pushed back.

In the meantime, Reform has seized the opportunity of Labour dithering and said they would axe the whole project.

A Government source said ministers were “taking time to get this right” and determined to avoid repeating the previous Tory administration’s “failures over HS2”.

“The Government remains fully committed to NPR,” they said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. PIC: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire

“We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past and not repeat the previous government’s failures over HS2 and the botched Network North plan.

“That’s why we’re taking our time to get this right. We will set out our plans in the coming weeks.”

This paper understands that there is up to £1.5bn in transport funding that was set aside in the Spending Review, which set out departmental budgets and major infrastructure projects for the next four years, and this could be used for scoping work on NPR.

The lack of agreement between regional leaders and the Department for Transport are reportedly in the North West as opposed to Yorkshire.

Figures with knowledge of the negotiations, who have spoken on condition of anonymity, said Yorkshire is still hopeful of securing most of its key asks, including a new through station at Bradford and the electrification of the Leeds to Sheffield line.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said MPs are privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

These were part of the £14bn five-year rail plan put forward by Lord David Blunkett on behalf of Yorkshire’s Labour Mayors ahead of the Spending Review.

Before Labour conference, the former home secretary reiterated his call for funding, saying: “It’s time for the government to back Yorkshire by committing the level of rail investment our region has missed out on for far too long.

“Having a railway that is fit for purpose will let the White Rose Mayors get on and deliver their ambitious plans for growth.

“Speeding up journeys and making services more reliable will not only benefit commuters and businesses, but leisure travellers enjoying all that makes Yorkshire such a special place.”

Sources added that Yorkshire’s regional leaders have an excellent working relationship with the DfT, and are not put off by the delay.

This comes as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has gone on the offensive against Sir Keir Starmer, with a possible leadership push.

In a cover interview with the New Statesman, seen as the Labour bible, the former Health Secretary accused Downing Street of creating a “climate of fear” as he set out his vision for how to “turn the country around”.

Mr Burnham has said MPs are privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer and that “wholesale change” was required to see off an “existential” threat to the ruling party.

However, it is thought this split between Mr Burnham and No10 could play into Yorkshire’s hands when it comes to NPR negotiations.