Michael Gove criticised for ‘silly voices’ as families ‘struggle to survive’

The Communities Secretary was talking about the prospect of an emergency budget on BBC Breakfast to deal with the cost-of-living crisis when he broke into the different accents.

Mr Gove said the words “an emergency budget” and “a major, capital letters, big news story” in what appeared to be an American accent.

He also said “calm down” in a Scouse accent, which reminded viewers of comedian Harry Enfield’s sketch.

File photo dated 15/10/21 of Communities Secretary Michael Gove

Mr Gove told the programme: “In fact, when the Treasury quite rightly say ‘calm down’, then people, instead of recognising that they’ve overinflated the story in the first place, then say ‘oh this is clearly a split’.”

Labour’s Lisa Nandy tweeted a clip of Mr Gove speaking on the programme and said: “What is he doing!?

“Making jokes and using silly voices while families across the country are struggling to survive.

“This isn’t a game (or an Oxford Union debate!). People are having to choose between heating and eating.

“Take it seriously. Do your job.”

Meanwhile, during an interview on LBC, Mr Gove was asked by Nick Ferrari how angry he is on a scale of one to 10 about the suggestion that Liz Truss “wants to tear up” the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Gove replied: “Minus five. I’m super cool with it and I’m a big, big Liz Truss fan.”

Later, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Michael Gove is an effective Cabinet communicator who has a variety of means of getting the message across.”