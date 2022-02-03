Michael Gove to establish regional 'Levelling Up Directors' to coordinate policies

Michael Gove' s White Paper said the directors will help co-ordinate levelling up efforts at a regional level, while also working across all tiers of government.

It did not state how many would be hired, when the roles were intended to start or what the budget for their creation will be. But it has been reported there will be nine such directors.

The report said: “Levelling Up Directors will act as a single point of contact for local leaders and a first port of call for new and innovative local policy proposals.

Michael Gove plans to introduce Levelling Up Directors across the country

“They will be based in the areas they have responsibility for, while recognising the different institutional landscapes in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Levelling Up Directors will bring together government policy and delivery, aligning decisions and funding to support local and national strategic objectives.”

The report said the key objectives of the role will include “acting as champions for their places”; “forming a key bridge between local actors and central government” and “bringing strategic coherence, coordination and flexibility to government intervention in places”.

They will also be given the responsibility for “championing local ideas within government”, as well as “building local capacity and capability, especially where it is thin”.

The report said that Government ministers will be expected to work with the new Levelling Up Directors to deliver on policies intended to reduce levels of regional inequality.

The directors will also support the development of private sector business clusters in their regions.

