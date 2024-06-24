Michael Gove has compared the Conservative betting scandal to Partygate, saying that it makes the public feel that there is “one rule for them and one rule for us”.

The Levelling Up Secretary, who is standing down at the general election, told the Sunday Times that the allegations were “very difficult to defend”.

Yesterday the Sunday Times reported that Nick Mason, the Tories’ chief data officer, had become the fifth person to be named as part of a Gambling Commission investigation into bets placed on the date of the general election.

He is alleged to have placed dozens of bets on the timing of the election before it was announced and is understood to have taken a leave of absence from Conservative HQ.

He follows Tony Lee, the party’s director of campaigning, in stepping down following the gambling watchdog probe which also is looking into Mr Lee’s wife, Laura Sanders, who is also a Tory candidate, as well as a police officer working in Rishi Sunak’s close protection team.

Craig Williams, the Prime Minister’s parliamentary private secretary, who is standing in Wales, has admitted to putting a “flutter” on the date of the election.

Mr Gove compared the impact of the row with the Partygate scandal, telling the Sunday Times: “It looks like one rule for them and one rule for us,” adding: “That’s the most potentially damaging thing.”

The cabinet minister suggested it was not acceptable for people in a “privileged position” close to the Prime Minister and the heart of the party to use “inside information to make additional money for yourself”.

“You are, in effect, securing an advantage against other people who are betting entirely fairly and without that knowledge. So if these allegations are true, it’s very difficult to defend.”

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, said he had no reason to believe that ministers had placed bets on the timing of the General Election.

He told GB News: “People who are officials of the party should be focused on returning as many Conservative MPs as possible so we can form a government, so that we can serve the British people.

“And anything other than that is inappropriate. So whilst I’m not going to discuss any of the details, people should focus exclusively on the people we’re here to serve.”

Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s shadow education secretary, said there is “genuine disgust” among voters over the General Election betting allegations.

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “The issue here is whether those people who had inside knowledge of what was going on used that information in placing a bet.

“People across the country will place bets, but I think there is genuine disgust among so many voters that what we’re seeing here is pretty shocking behaviour.

“Rishi Sunak promised us that his Government would be different, he hasn’t acted against candidates concerned, he should suspend them, and – as Michael Gove has said – this just reminds people of the worst excesses of the Conservatives over the last 14 years.”

Yesterday Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster wrote to the Gambling Commission to urge the regulator to release the names of those being investigated.

The Gambling Commission said: “The commission is investigating the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election. This is an ongoing investigation, and the commission cannot provide any further details at this time. We are not confirming or denying the identity of any individuals involved in this investigation.”