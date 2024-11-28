More than 1m people across Yorkshire pushed into poverty due to housing costs

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is almost a quarter of the population and tragically almost a third of all children living across the region.

This is particularly acute in the private rented sector, the NHC says, with one in five such properties having a category one hazard, which is deemed a serious and immediate risk to health and safety.

The NHC is calling on the government to announce a new long-term affordable homes programme and inject funding to “rapidly improve” the quality of the rented housing.

It also said that 320,000 homes can be unlocked if all brownfield sites are used across the North.

Chief executive Tracy Harrison said: “Yorkshire and the Humber is being hit hard with housing poverty and high levels of low-quality homes.

“There is a lack of social housing and as a result, household budgets are squeezed and people are often forced to live in poor quality, insecure housing in the private rented sector.

“The impact on the mental and physical health of those affected cannot be underestimated.

“This situation is the result of successive governments’ housing policies and now we are calling on the Government to work together with the housing sector to put things right.”

At the NHC’s conference earlier in the week, mayor Tracy Brabin pledged £89 million to unlock 5,400 new affordable homes across West Yorkshire.

Yesterday, the Government announced billions of pounds in guarantees for housebuilders, including for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

It will guarantee the risk for lenders and encourage them to increase the supply of credit for housebuilders, in an attempt to hit the Labour target of 1.5 million homes built across the Parliament.

Housing Minister, Matthew Pennycook said: “SME housebuilders and Build to Rent operators have a crucial role to play in delivering the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes in this parliament.

“The significant additional support provided by our housing guarantee schemes will enable them to access low-cost loans and support the building of thousands of new homes across the country.”

The Government has also laid a statutory instrument to allow veterans greater access to social housing.

As announced by Sir Keir Starmer at the Labour Party Conference, changes to rules will exempt all former armed forces personnel from the requirement that applications must have a connection to the local area.

Mr Pennycook added: “Those who put their lives on the line in the service of their country should have access to the housing support they need – this government is making sure they do.