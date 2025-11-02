More than 40,000 Armed Forces homes to be modernised in £9bn overhaul

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence Secretary John Healey said the Government would undertake “the biggest renewal of armed forces housing in more than 50 years” in a drive to “back Britain’s military families”.

The plan will see almost all of the 47,700 service family accommodation (SFA) homes refurbished over the next decade, with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) promising new kitchens, bathrooms and heating systems.

Around 14,000 will receive either “substantial refurbishment” or be completely replaced.

Military accommodation has been heavily criticised in recent years, with a Commons committee last year finding problems with maintenance and historic underinvestment leaving two-thirds of SFA housing “essentially no longer fit for purpose”.

The Defence Committee said that the quality of service personnel homes is “shocking”, revealing that mould and damp was driving people out of the Armed Forces.

Catterick Garrison, near Richmond, is the largest British Army base in the world, and has a population of around 13,000 people.

Yet in recent years, reports have claimed that there have been issues with hot water and showering facilities at some of the barracks in the base.

MPs also found around a third of the 133,000 single living accommodation spaces were not fit for purpose.

Around 56 per cent of service personnel are housed in single living accommodation and 40 per cent said poor accommodation standards had made them more likely to leave the armed forces.

The refurbishment is part of the Government’s wider defence housing strategy, set to be published on Monday.

The strategy, backed by £9 billion over the next 10 years, will also include plans to build 100,000 homes on surplus MoD land, both for civilians and service personnel.

Mr Healey announced a “forces first” policy at Labour’s party conference this year, giving service families and veterans “first dibs” on new homes built on MoD land.

The Defence Secretary said: “Armed Forces housing was left in a shameful state by the Conservatives, hammering morale and driving a recruitment and retention crisis in our forces.

“Every day, our British forces personnel – and their families – help to keep us all safe. In this new era of threat, we rely on them more every day. The least they deserve is a decent home.

“Our new defence housing strategy will be the biggest renewal of armed forces housing in more than 50 years.

“This is a new chapter: a decisive break from decades of underinvestment, with a building programme to back Britain’s military families and drive economic growth across the country.”

The strategy follows a review of military housing led by former MP Natalie Elphicke Ross, who defected from the Conservatives to Labour shortly before the 2024 general election.