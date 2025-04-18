MPs call for vote on potential US trade deal as agreement edges closer

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Country Land and Business Association said it would be “morally bankrupt” to lower food standards in pursuit of an agreement with Donald Trump’s White House.

Reports have suggested that some sort of economic partnership with the US could be announced within weeks, which Sir Keir Starmer hopes will reduce tariffs on British exports.

Earlier in the week Vice President JD Vance said there was a “good chance” of the UK and US reaching a “great” trade agreement, which was in the “best interest of both countries”.

During Mr Trump’s first term, a free-trade agreement was proposed with Britain which would have included allowing chicken treated in chlorine and hormone-fed beef access to the UK market.

This was highly controversial with farmers, who have long argued that giving other countries with lower safety standards and cheaper food production simply damages British agriculture and food security.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House. PIC: Carl Court/PA Wire

Trade experts have told The Yorkshire Post that any US proposition will almost certainly include hormone-treated beef and chlorinated chicken.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said recently: “We will never change our SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) food standards.

“We've made that perfectly clear to the United States.”

However, Mr Reynolds added that there were some areas where US food standards aligned, which could be part of any agreement.

CLA Director North, Harriet Ranson, said: “Whilst there are positives for the UK economy from a trade deal with the United States, this must not come at the expense of our farming sector and the safe, affordable food they produce.

“A deal which allows not only hormone-treated beef - banned due to its risk to human health - but also chlorinated chicken to enter the UK is morally bankrupt given both practices are banned here.

“There is no need to mask poor poultry hygiene practices here due to our higher standards of animal welfare throughout production.

“It would be prudent for any government to engage and listen to all sectors that may be impacted by any future trade deals.

“The Government must be as committed to the future of British farming as it has proven itself to be for our steel workers.”

The Liberal Democrats have consistently been calling for Parliament to be given a vote on any proposed trade deal, and have now got backing from senior Labour MPs.

Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon told The Yorkshire Post: “The public expect MPs and Parliamentarians to be debating any trade deal, and be given a vote on that agreement.

“We know broadly speaking that people aren’t happy to sacrifice children’s online safety or farming standards, we shouldn’t be bartering away these rights just to get some tokenistic deal.