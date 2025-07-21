Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Sewards, who was a maths teacher in Leeds for almost a decade before being elected in 2024, said ending the tax break was essential for ensuring “we fund subject specialists” in state schools.

Labour imposed VAT on private schools fees from January of this year, which it says will help provide greater funding for the state sector.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has estimated the policy will raise about £1.6bn a year, with a small movement of pupils into the state sector costing between £100m and £300m a year.

Mr Sewards, the Leeds South West and Morley MP, told The Yorkshire Post: “I have no doubt that parents work very hard indeed to send their kids to private schools.

“I take nothing away from them - I respect their choice to do so,” he said.

Mark Sewards, the new Labour MP for Leeds South West and Morley. Credit: Mark Sewards | Mark Sewards

“You know who else works hard, parents of kids who get sent to state schools.

“Many of them work really hard in their jobs, really hard throughout their entire life, and will never be in the financial position to send their kids to state schools.

“So it’s incumbent upon the Government to make sure there is a properly well-funded place for every child who wants a state school place, and that’s why we’ve removed these tax breaks.”

Mr Sewards said the funding would go towards providing greater support for children with special educational needs (SEN) and subject specialist teachers.

He said while working at schools in Leeds he has “covered most lessons in my time in teaching”.

“If you’re going into classes where they haven’t been taught by a subject specialist, as a cover teacher it’s obvious and it’s not fair,” he explained.

“It’s not fair on the kids that go to those schools.”

Mr Sewards claimed that while the VAT exemption was in place more than 1,100 independent schools across the country closed.

“Private schools have always been closing irrespective of what the Government’s policy on VAT on private school fees has been,” he explained.

“That is going to continue regardless of what we choose to do.

“I’m sure there will be an effect on private school budgets, but these private schools, in some cases, have enormous reserves.

“State schools have had to cut their cloth accordingly and brutally in some cases over the last decade.

“Now, in some cases, private schools can do the same, they don’t necessarily have to pass those costs on to parents.”

However Dr Spencer Pitfield, who has been a teacher for more than two decades, said the changes would force independent schools to cut back on co-operation with their state counterparts.

“There’s been an ongoing pressure on private schools to offer more in their communities,” he explained.

“They’ve opened up their sports grounds, in the arts, there has been all sorts of backwards and forwards between private schools and their state school colleagues.”

However, he believes this has been put at risk by the increases in fees.

The Yorkshire Post understands that fees may be charged for certain subjects included in York’s Independent State School Partnership (ISSP).

“The problem is the private schools are not going to have the music teachers, they’re not going to have the arts teachers, they’re not going to have the latin teachers,” Dr Pitfield said.